Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Saturday February 1

Racing
Check out the latest daily racing preview
Ashley Iveson · Tipster
Last Updated
February 01, 2020

Bangkok can stamp his class on the Betway Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield, according to Ashley Iveson.

NAP: Bangkok (2.55 Lingfield)

2
6
Bangkok42
49-0OR: 112D
13/8
T: A M BaldingJ: Rob Hornby
Last RunWatch last race

Next Best: Kachy (1.45 Lingfield)

3
7
Kachy224
79-0OR: 114CD
8/15
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote
Last RunWatch last race

Bangkok can stamp his class on the Betway Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield.

Global Giant was a warm favourite for this Listed contest during the week - but with John Gosden's impressive Wolverhampton scorer not declared, the way is clear for the Andrew Balding-trained Bangkok to make a successful reappearance.

The Australia colt made a flying start to last season, impressing in a Doncaster maiden and the Group Three Classic Trial at Sandown to earn him a shot at Investec Derby glory.

He was ultimately disappointing at Epsom, but bounced back to fill the runner-up spot in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and was subsequently narrowly beaten in the Strensall at York as well as on his latest appearance in last month's Qatar Derby in Doha.

Bangkok is nicely clear of his rivals this weekend on ratings - and providing he can translate that figure to this surface on his all-weather debut, he should prove very hard to beat.

There is a total prize fund of £45,000 up for grabs in the Betway Cleves Stakes, the lion's share of which is likely to go to Kachy.

Tom Dascombe's speedball has claimed this Listed prize in each of the past two seasons and has won four of his five previous starts at Lingfield - bolting up on his latest visit in the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships last spring.

The Kyllachy horse was last seen running a career-best on turf when third in the Diamond Jubilee last June.

If he is in that sort of form on his return, his rivals will not see which way he goes.

With the Olly Murphy yard in red-hot form, Itchy Feet makes plenty of appeal in the Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.

A very smart novice hurdler last season, he ran above market expectations to be third in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle - just behind stablemate Thomas Darby, with the pair faring much the best of the British contingent.

Only fourth on his seasonal return over hurdles at Kempton behind Silver Streak, the Champion Hurdle third, that convinced Murphy to send him over fences.

While he was expected to win as a 1-5 favourite, he looked a natural in the jumping stakes, and two and a half miles looks perfect for him at this stage of his career.

Nicky Henderson has farmed the Betway Contenders Hurdle in recent years, with the likes of multiple winners Binocular and Buveur D'Air, and it is very difficult to see beyond his Call Me Lord this year.

He beat Ballyandy in the International Hurdle, and that one franked the form at Haydock next time out.

Ask Dillon should strip fitter for his first run of the season at Chepstow over Christmas, and can go well in the Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle.

Fergal O'Brien has been among the winners this week, and Ask Dillon has some smart novice form to his name.

Boldmere has taken to fences really well for Caroline Bailey and can prevail in the William Hill Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby.

He has not come off the bridle in winning his last two and looks a real old-fashioned chaser in the making for his capable trainer.

The Bet365 Edinburgh National looks tailor-made for Phil Kirby's Little Bruce at Musselburgh.

He was a relatively easy winner of the North Yorkshire version at Catterick - where the longer the race went on, the easier he was going. An extra two furlongs and a pretty lenient 6lb rise should not stop him.

The Dublin Racing Festival gets under way at Leopardstown, where Sharjah can provide Willie Mullins with a seventh victory in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

The champion trainer has a strong hand in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, with Cilaos Emery perhaps the value to lower the colours of his better-fancied stablemate Chacun Pour Soi.

Sporting Life tips

KEMPTON: 4.45 Jupiter, 5.15 No Nay Bella, 5.45 Transition, 6.15 Starlight Romance, 6.45 Fire Fighting, 7.15 Cry Wolf, 7.45 Visor, 8.15 Cheng Gong.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.50 Cobbler's Way, 1.25 Cilaos Emery, 2.00 Bapaume, 2.35 Paloma Blue, 3.10 Sharjah, 3.45 You Raised Me Up, 4.20 Appreciate It.

LINGFIELD: 12.35 Ayr Harbour, 1.10 Swiss Pride, 1.45 Kachy, 2.20 Goddess Of Fire, 2.55 BANGKOK (NAP), 3.30 Mr Chua, 4.05 Herm.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.57 Espoir De Teillee, 1.31 Valadom, 2.05 Sebastopol, 2.40 Cracking Destiny, 3.15 Little Bruce, 3.52 Bathsheba Bay, 4.26 Buck Dancing.

SANDOWN: 12.40 Palladium, 1.15 Joke Dancer, 1.50 Call Me Lord, 2.25 Itchy Feet, 3.00 Ask Dilllon, 3.35 Le Rocher, 4.10 Iconic Muddle.

WETHERBY: 1.03 Full Of Surprises, 1.38 Pistol Park, 2.12 Kalooki, 2.45 Boldmere, 3.23 Becky The Thatcher, 3.58 Hazel Hill, 4.33 Ask A Honey Bee.

DOUBLE: Bangkok and Kachy.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL COUNTDOWN: Don't miss out on the latest Cheltenham Festival build-up. We'll have all the best content from some of the leading stables in Britain and Ireland, plus countdown videos, podcasts and the very best analysis from our team of experts.

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 1m
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 17m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 3m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown4

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 8m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 12m

