Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Saturday January 25

Ravenhill Road is Anita Chambers' best bet for Saturday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

NAP: Ravenhill Road 3.15 Doncaster

Next best: Floressa 2.40 Doncaster

Sue Smith can claim another handicap highlight as Ravenhill Road looks the pick in a tricky Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster. The Bingley handler was on the mark with Vintage Clouds at Haydock last weekend and Ravenhill Road, who was last seen when winning at the Merseyside venue, has strong claims in the Listed feature on Town Moor. Ravenhill Road posted some decent efforts at novice level when trained by Brian Ellison and has not made a bad start for Smith this season, either. Second at Wetherby on his seasonal bow, a few jumping errors cost him dearly when disappointing the next time, but he roared back to form when finding plenty at the finish at the end of last month. A winner over three miles in his point-to-point days, Ravenhill Road has not actually tackled the trip under rules over fences yet, but it could well be a longer distance ekes out a bit more improvement. Racing off a 5lb higher mark he will have to step up, but the nine-year-old remains quite unexposed in this kind of company.

Check out the latest Racing Podcast

It is a big day of Festival trials, at both Doncaster and Cheltenham, with Nicky Henderson giving a few of his hopefuls a spin. Mister Fisher represents Seven Barrows in the Grade Two Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices' Chase, after winning over half a mile further when last seen at Cheltenham. Dropping back in distance may not be absolutely ideal, but he appears to be learning with every run. Floressa also flies the Henderson flag in the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, with a recent Newbury Listed win suggesting she could be up to scratch in this division.