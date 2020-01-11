Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Saturday January 11

Nap: Kimberlite Candy (3.00 Warwick)

Next Best: Keen On (2.25 Warwick)

Kimberlite Candy can boost his Grand National hopes with victory in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick.

Tom Lacey's charge has already proven his mettle over the Aintree fences, safely negotiating all the obstacles to finish second to Walk In The Mill in last month's Becher Chase.

Having his first run since pulling up in the Irish National at Easter, Kimberlite Candy was staying on well at the end of the three and a quarter miles on Merseyside, but the winner just had his measure.

A 3lb rise does not look too harsh for a two-and-a-half-length defeat, and Kimberlite Candy is certainly capable of winning a race like this.

He is versatile in terms of ground, having won in both heavy and good to soft conditions, and a win here would almost certainly guarantee his place in the Aintree line-up in April.

Keen On can extend his winning run to three in the Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle.

Owned by the Queen, Keen On made a decent start when beating Protektorat on his hurdling bow before following up at Southwell - with the ground seemingly not ideal on either occasion.

Clearly Keen On has a touch of class and can make that count.

Two For Gold is another with plenty of momentum behind him as he heads into the McCoy Contractors 2020 Construction News-Awards Finalist Hampton Novices' Chase.

Kim Bailey takes a jump up the ladder with his charge, following chase wins at Carlisle and Kelso, but he should be up to the task.

Frodon has the edge over Top Notch on the official figures in the Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson's runner has been all the rage for this Grade Two heat in the absence of stablemate Altior, but it would be dangerous to discount the claims of Paul Nicholls' charge as he drops back in trip.

Winner of last season's Ryanair Chase, Frodon has yet to fire in two starts this term, disappointing on his initial outing at Aintree before finding the extended three miles and one furlong of the Betfair Chase at Haydock beyond him.

Back over an extended two and a half miles here - a course and distance he has struck over previously - Frodon has plenty in his favour, and theoretically has a useful 7lb in hand of his main market rival.

Notre Pari is one for the short-list in the ever-competitive Unibet Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

Having just his fifth start under rules, Olly Murphy's runner looks pretty unexposed and has already shown he is up to the task in just this kind of race by winning at Aintree last month.

Jumping up to two and a half miles, Notre Pari relished the trip and was produced with a perfectly-timed run to claim a cosy two-and-a-quarter-length verdict.

The handicapper has hiked him 8lb for that victory, but Notre Pari looks thoroughly on the upgrade.

Stay Classy should relish a return to Lingfield in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

The four-year-old's two all-weather wins have come at the Surrey venue - and while she has proved capable at other tracks, it is at Lingfield that she seems to really shine.

A winner off a mark of 82 in November before following up off a 1lb higher perch, Stay Classy now sits on a mark of 89, but showed she is still capable when placing at Wolverhampton on her latest start.

Visionara finished third to Stay Classy last month, and is one to note in the Bet toteexacta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

One win in 10 starts may not be the most inspiring return, but she is in the shake-up more often than not and did not run a bad race when third in a conditions event recently.

She was well below the front two on the ratings that day, and it proved a fair assessment because she had little left to give in the finish after trying to make all.

A move back to handicap company looks the right decision.

Sporting Life tips

CHELMSFORD: 4.15 Endowment, 4.45 Visionara, 5.15 Xian Express, 5.45 Almufti, 6.15 Affluence, 6.45 Molten Lava, 7.15 Valley Belle.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.25 Wolf Prince, 1.00 Flying Risk, 1.35 Spider Web, 2.10 Articulum, 2.45 Voix Des Tiep, 3.20 Wrong Direction, 3.50 Five Bar Brian.

KEMPTON: 12.20 Fraser Island, 12.55 Saint Xavier, 1.30 Sammy Bill, 2.05 Frodon, 2.40 Notre Pari, 3.15 On The Blind Side, 3.45 Fin And Game.

LINGFIELD: 12.15 Cwynar, 12.50 Dream Magic, 1.25 Count Otto, 2.00 Stay Classy, 2.35 Perfect Grace, 3.10 Mrs Upjohn, 3.40 Holiday Magic.

WARWICK: 12.40 Motashakel, 1.15 Rough Night, 1.50 Two For Gold, 2.25 Keen On, 3.00 KIMBERLITE CANDY (NAP), 3.35 Doc Penfro, 4.00 George Valentine.

WETHERBY: 12.30 Coconut Splash, 1.05 Alsa Mix, 1.40 Penny Mallow, 2.15 Hawk High, 2.50 Mr Scrumpy, 3.25 De Forgotten One, 3.55 Maridadi.

DOUBLE: Kimberlite Candy and Keen On.