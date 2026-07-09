Clench the Fist in John Smith’s Cup

With 12 races on ITV and 138 horses due to run Super Saturday certainly delivers when it comes to quantity and the quality is there, as well.

The Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes looks very competitive and I struggled to find an angle, especially when Satono Reve’s price was squeezed into 7/2, and with plenty of battles to pick from this is one I’m happy to watch.

It’s the same with the Bunbury Cup as the market has cornered on all the right horses here including Aalto, with his great record in the race, and Back In Black, who looks likely to improve again dropped back in trip to seven furlongs.

There is one ‘Cup’ I want to have a bet in though and it’s of the John Smith’s variety at York where a maximum field of 22 line-up for what is always a great puzzle to try and solve.

The horses who are well in, including Warrant Holder, Castle Stuart, Raamee and Will Scarlet, have to be on the shortlist, but much will depend on who copes with an extreme gallop over the extended 10 furlongs the best here.

And with that firmly in mind, Irish raider IRON FIST makes plenty of appeal at 25/1.

It’s very rare for an Irish trainer to target this race, but you can see why Jessie Harrington has pointed the four-year-old son of New Bay here as it looks the perfect contest for him.

He is bred for 10 furlongs, maybe even a mile and a half, and he has improved since stepping up to this sort of distance, running really well on his last two starts at Cork and the Curragh.

What was noticeable on both occasions was how well he finished off moderate gallops and I’m not surprised he’s been thrown into a race where they should go like the clappers as that promises to really suit.

Timeform described the Curragh ground as Good to Firm last time so we know he handles conditions and a BHA mark of 95 does not look beyond him considering he’s been running so well off ratings in the low 90s in Ireland.

We’ve seen how dominant the Irish can be when they come over for the Ebor (winning the last three renewals) and this contender looks worth backing at prices north of 20/1 even after the 33s was quickly swiped away on Friday afternoon.

The Verdict: Back IRON FIST in the 15:45 York