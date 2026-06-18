Our form expert has four selections for Saturday's action as Royal Ascot comes to a conclusion.

The Verdict: Saturday June 20 1pt win Ethical Diamond in the 15:05 Royal Ascot at 10/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Colori Forever in the 16:20 Royal Ascot at 18/1 (William Hill, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Completely Random in the 17:00 Royal Ascot at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win A Piece Of Heaven in the 18:10 Royal Ascot at 15/2 (bet365, 7/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Random selection in the Wokingham The final day of Royal Ascot is headlined by the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and this is the most internationally-flavoured race of the week with sprinters from all over the planet lining up. Joliestar heads the market and the Australian mare might simply be too good if she brings her Randwick form to the table, but Satono Reve and Lugal form a strong Japanese challenge and Sajir is respected from France. It doesn’t make it easy to unravel with so many overseas form lines to go through and while Comanche Brave is improving at sprinting trips for Donnacha O’Brien, and looks the pick of the British and Irish, it wasn’t a race that I could form a strong opinion on for all that it looks unmissable viewing. We know a lot more about the Wokingham crew and with 28 lining up it’s anyone’s guess where you’ll want to be by 5pm Saturday on the straight track. That’s part of the attraction of backing Harry Charlton’s COMPLETELY RANDOM, as his central stall in 18 gives Ryan Moore options and that jockey booking signals a statement of intent. Moore is eight from 15 at 53% when riding for Charlton and that includes a two from two record on this horse after the pair teamed up twice at Lingfield in January. Those wins, the second a dead-heat in Listed company, ensure an 11lb higher all-weather rating for Completely Random of 109, but he runs off 98 here and I think he could be just as good on turf granted the right set up. Fifth in this race last year off the same mark of 98, he raced on his own up the centre in the last furlong, finishing really well after being just a tad too far back at halfway under Callum Rodriguez. That makes the first-time cheekpieces look a really good idea and with Moore knowing the key to him a career-best on turf could be forthcoming, especially after a couple of runs at Newmarket and Ascot should have put him just right for this. The Verdict: Back COMPLETELY RANDOM in the 17:00 Royal Ascot

Colori can be a Jersey boy for Botti William Haggas has had a good week and he’s got the favourite for the Group 3 Jersey Stakes in Saber Strike who has Group 1 entries and could be up to that standard after a very good win at Listed level at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting. This looks a sensible next step for him, but he hasn’t been missed by the bookies and with four places on offer he shapes an enticing each-way market. I like COLORI FOREVER at 18/1 for Marco Botti, as he improved on everything he’d done previously with a very taking success in handicap company over this course and distance on May 8. He travelled strongly in the rear under Marco Ghiani before coming towards the stands’ side with a ruthless late charge, proving himself in a different league to a bunch of solid three-year-old handicappers from some big yards. Indeed, Haggas’ Albaydaa was brushed aside in second and she came out and won off a higher mark at Carlisle, so you can see why Botti has stepped his charge up in class for this assignment. By Bated Breath, whose progeny have a good record at Royal Ascot, Colori Forever has all the hallmarks of being a specialist at this track and his hold-up style will be well suited to this stiff seven furlongs with a strong pace looking highly likely. The Verdict: Back COLORI FOREVER in the 16:20 Royal Ascot

Mullins’ Diamond to sparkle in Hardwicke The Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes over 1m4f is a brilliant race, worthy of being a Group 1 this year with six horses rated 118 or higher. They are headed by the 123-rated Jan Brueghel, but he had a tough race at Epsom and Ascot might not be his track judging by his laboured King George effort last year, so it’s no surprise to see Kalpana heading the market. Andrew Balding’s daughter of Study Of Man is a fabulous filly but I do wonder if she’ll be at her very best on fast ground and I want a horse on side who thrives on the twin deal of a strong gallop and quick turf. Goliath could be that horse, but at twice his price I can’t resist backing ETHICAL DIAMOND who relished a strong gallop and quick ground to beat an international superstar in Rebel’s Romance in course-record time at Del Mar at last year’s Breeders’ Cup. That was further evidence that Willie Mullins is capable of anything and we know he’s got a tremendous Royal Ascot record that now stands at 12 wins from 67 runners at 17.91%. Those 17 wins were mainly in the staying contests, but he’s got a proper middle-distance horse to campaign in Ethical Diamond and it will be fascinating to chart his progress throughout the year. He has himself been a winner at this meeting, winning the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap over 1m4f in great style last year, and he should get the set-up he craves here with Lambourn, West Wind Blows and Santorini Star set to go forward. The Verdict: Back ETHICAL DIAMOND in the 15:05 Royal Ascot

Ethical Diamond beats Rebel's Romance at the Breeders' Cup

Have a little Piece Of Heaven in the finale Finally, Mullins has a strong hand in the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes over the extended 2m5f as well with Le Destrier, Colombus and Mr Hollywood forming a three-pronged attack from Closutton. You wouldn’t rule any of those three out but I thought Joseph O’Brien’s A PIECE OF HEAVEN shaped like a very strong stayer in the Chester Cup and he might just relish this test of stamina. The way Dylan Browne McMonagle angled him out to reel in Duraji around Chester ensured he outstayed them all around the Roodee and it’s telling he’s been saved for this prize since. Everything has worked out well with the ground on the quick side and after just nine runs on the level on turf there could well be more to come from him, especially with his red-hot yard not putting a foot wrong all week. The Verdict: Back A PIECE OF HEAVEN in the 18:10 Royal Ascot

Preview posted at 15:55 BST on 19/06/26 Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record