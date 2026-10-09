Dream bet at Newmarket

It’s a cracking day of racing on Saturday with the 29-runner Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap sitting alongside a fascinating Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket and there are loads of supporting races to get stuck into, as well.

I struggled to find an angle in the Ces with the market beyond mature and while James Owen is often my first port of call for these valuable staying handicaps these days, he does run four and picking between them isn’t easy.

High Fibre could have more to offer on the Flat over a couple of extra furlongs and he was the closest I came to a bet, but he has halved in price to 20s this week and I’m not in love with his stall in one so I’ll reluctantly leave the race alone.

I’d fancy Desert Castle to have too many gears for Darkness Falls in the Dewhurst, but I wouldn’t be confident enough to back him at odds-on and out of the two-year-old races at Newmarket the one I like for a bet is the Group 3 Emirates Autumn Stakes.

Rock Montreal is well-fancied for Godolphin and Roger Varian but he still looked to be learning on the job at Doncaster last time and I’d be a little worried about him getting lost in the Dip on his first run at Newmarket on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien’s Sergei Diaghilev is second in the betting after being swatted aside by Desert Castle in the Champagne Stakes and he has shown his limitations, so I would rather take the pair on with Marco Botti’s NOTABLE DREAM at 9/1.

His sire Bayside Boy has had a fine first year with his two-year-olds and, like his dad, Notable Dream can improve now he tackles a mile for the first time after cutting his teeth over seven furlongs.

He is progressing well as he showed with a clear career-best run at this track last time when a running-on second in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes where he rallied for the runner-up spot in the style of a horse ready for a mile now.

I think the trip will help him improve again and if that’s the case he should be right in the mix for a trainer who has a really good record with his juveniles at this track at this time of year (Botti is nine wins from 51 at 17.65% with his two-year-olds on the Rowley Mile from September to November, +£45.33 to £1 at SP).

The Verdict: Back NOTABLE DREAM in the 14:25 Newmarket