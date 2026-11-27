Our form expert has three selections for Saturday's ITV Racing at Newbury including in the Coral Gold Cup.
The Verdict: Saturday November 28
1pt win Kdeux Saint Fray in the 13:10 Newbury at 11/1 (General)
1pt win La Conquiere in the 14:20 Newbury at 13/2 (bet365, 6/1 General)
1pt e.w One Big Bang in the 15:00 Newbury at 20/1 (bet365, 18/1 General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Have a Bang on that at Newbury
The market for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday looks to have cornered on the right two horses with Wendigo and Regent’s Stroll heading both the weights and the betting for the prestigious handicap.
Both are the kind of second-season chasers that could be quite significantly ahead of their handicap marks and it wouldn’t be a surprise if either or both turn into Grade 1 performers later in the season, so it’s no wonder they are disputing favouritism.
I prefer Regent’s Stroll of the two as he ran a cracker in the red-hot Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, all the while suggesting he needs a trip, and after a good run in Grade 1 company at Aintree in the spring and wind surgery in the summer, I expect he’ll be primed for Saturday’s assignment.
The thing that puts me off the two market leaders is the possible pace pressure on the front end, as they’ll likely have company from the likes of Panic Attack, Road To Home and Myretown, and with Saturday’s forecast looking pretty grim there’s a chance this sets up nicely for the more dour stayers amongst the field.
That could bring the likes of Havaila and Kap Vert right into things, but at the prices the one I can’t resist is James Owen's ONE BIG BANG at around 20/1.
He’s another second-season chaser and he is flying under the radar, but he ran well at the Cheltenham Festival himself when third in the National Hunt Chase and that proven stamina could come in useful over 3m2f on Saturday.
He certainly won’t mind how much rain falls and he caught the eye on his seasonal return at this track over hurdles in the race won by Masaccio.
Outpaced before rallying for an eight-length fifth, he gets a significant pull at the weights with both Masaccio and Miami Magic, who are both shorter than him in the betting, and the run should’ve teed him up perfectly for a crack at this prize.
I think a flat and left-handed track suits him ideally given his best form over hurdles came at Haydock and Masked Marvel progeny have a stunning record over jumps at Newbury (11 from 31 at 35%) thanks to horses like Heltenham, Leave Of Absence, Maskada and Kalif Du Berlais. He’s related to a Hennessy winner, too, in Madison Du Berlais, so this looks the ideal test for him.
He had some tough assignments at the back-end of his novice season, including in the Irish Grand National, but freshened up with a hurdles prep he could have a big say for a trainer who is a dab hand at targeting the major handicaps in both codes.
The Verdict: Back ONE BIG BANG in the 15:00 Newbury
Saintly bet for Honeyball
Talking of Masked Marvel progeny, KDEUX SAINT FRAY looks a bet in the Coral Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase earlier on the card.
The six-year-old is only one from eight over fences, but that doesn’t tell the whole story after some excellent efforts in defeat and he can improve his strike-rate this season.
Fourth in the always-informative Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, he ran a super third in open company in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton on his next start where he shifted to his left as if he needs to go anti-clockwise.
Down the field in the Jack Richards, he was taken off his feet, but this extended 2m6f trip could be ideal for him and he prepped for this with a sharpening up spin over 2m4f around Plumpton last time.
With Sam Twiston-Davies back in the saddle, this looks to have been his target and, though he has been nibbled at in the betting, the available 11/1 remains fair.
The Verdict: Back KDEUX SAINT FRAY in the 13:10 Newbury
Snowden to Conquiere the Gerry Feilden
Idaho Sun will be all the rage in the Gerry Feilden (Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle) but he might have a job on trying to give 10lb to the race-fit mare LA CONQUIERE.
Jamie Snowden’s seven-year-old returned in good health at Wetherby last time out in the Listed Montagu Mares’ Hurdle where she was beaten just a neck by subsequent Grade 2 winner Kateira, the pair clear.
Dan Skelton’s mare challenged away from her and that could’ve made the difference as La Conquiere was coming back at her at the line, and there could be plenty more to come second time up.
She improved loads for her seasonal reappearance last year when winning at this meeting and I’m looking forward to seeing her back at this track off what looks likely to be a good gallop.
The Verdict: Back LA CONQUIERE in the 14:20 Newbury
Preview posted at 15:35 GMT on 27/11/26
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