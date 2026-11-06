Fallon can be king of the Castle

The curtain finally comes down on the turf Flat season at Doncaster on Saturday and it might finish just as it did last year, with CASTLE COVE winning the Virgin Bet November Handicap on Town Moor.

This end-of-season handicap is just the sort of race William Haggas can target from a long way out and he’s won it twice from just four runners in the last 14 years, so it looks significant Castle Cove is here again in an attempt to retain his crown.

When the son of Camelot landed this race by over four lengths in heavy ground last season he looked a potential Group horse and while things clearly haven’t been plain sailing for him, given we haven’t seen him since, he does not look handicapped out of things off a mark of 100 considering last year’s performance.

The ground won’t be as testing this time around, but it’ll still take some getting home and we know this horse will relish the test, while he remains remarkably unexposed over the trip as last year’s race was the only time he has raced over 1m4f.

It looks ideal for him and his absence is of little concern, as he won first time out last season off the back of 338 days off and in Jon and Julia Aisbitt he has got dream owners for a target trainer as they couldn’t be more patient.

Indeed, they have won 13 handicaps from 52 runners (25%) who have had five months or more off, to a level stakes profit of £98.25 to £1 at SP, including big handicaps with the likes of Johan and Godwinson who both landed the Lincoln off significant breaks at this track.

Such patience creates a nice situation for a trainer like Haggas who can make long-term plans and he is typically finishing the season strongly, while his numbers teaming up with Cieren Fallon since September 1 read a very healthy 18 wins from 70 at 25.71%.

Nobody Knows, Alfred Wincham and Lord Melbourne look the main threats, and they have all been popular in the market, but so has Castle Cove and that quiet confidence looks more significant. He still looks a bet at anything north of 7/1.

The Verdict: Back CASTLE COVE in the 15:25 Doncaster