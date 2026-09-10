Word for the Wise in Park Stakes

There are loads of betting opportunities on an excellent Saturday on both sides of the Irish Sea with the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and the Betfred St Leger taking centre stage.

The big races don’t really appeal as betting heats, with the market getting it right for my money in both cases and I would rather focus on the supporting races starting with the Group 2 Betfred Park Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster 14:55.

This is a good race for a bet as More Thunder looks vulnerable at skinny prices given he’s become hard to win with and he has hardly shaped as though he wants the drop in trip back to seven watching how he has been performing over a mile.

His class could shine through but I’m happy to take him on at 11/10 and the one that appeals against him is Charlie Appleby’s WISE APPROACH at 16/1.

Three-year-olds have a pretty good record in this race and this son of Mehmas is the only horse of that vintage in this year’s line-up after a difficult campaign that threatened to become derailed after a poor showing at Royal Ascot in the Commonwealth Cup.

However, he was at his best this time last year as a two-year-old when winning the Middle Park after a good run at Deauville in August and he comes in here off a similar prep having run in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time.

That wasn’t a bad effort at all on the back of two months off, as he was beaten just over three lengths in seventh after keeping on well from the rear off a moderate pace and that should’ve teed him up nicely for a crack at this race.

The Appleby team are flying again now and the application of first-time cheekpieces look a major positive as the Godolphin handler is 49 from 192 at 25.52% when applying the sheepskin first time, to a £1 level stakes profit of +£39.34 at SP.

Going out in trip to seven furlongs for the first time looks a potential source of improvement too, given his dam was a 10-furlong winner, and snapping up Billy Loughnane for the ride with Will Buick in Canada is the icing on the cake (the jockey has a terrific record of 38 from 87 at 44% for Appleby).

The Verdict: Back WISE APPROACH in the 14:55 Doncaster