Life’s a Breach at Doncaster

Aidan O’Brien bids for a 13th victory in the Group 1 William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday and he sends a three-strong team to Town Moor headed by his Beresford winner Noble Exhibit.

The son of Frankel is the form pick here but the soft-heavy ground means you have to view this race through a different lens as it will likely come down to who handles conditions the best on the day.

There is very little soft ground form to go on in this race given conditions have only just turned and it is a bit of a guess up as to who will enjoy the ground and who won’t, but I’m surprised to see BREACHER’s price drift to double figures throughout the week.

William Muir has not held back in his opinion of this horse and while he hasn’t set the two-year-old scene alight quite yet he has run well each start and looks to be improving, while he could take off now the ground is testing up a furlong in trip.

A promising debut win at Salisbury hinted at his potential and he kept on well for third in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on his second start, on ground Timeform described as soft, when the experienced leader Alfred Wallace was not for catching.

If he was done for a bit of pace that day that was certainly the case in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last time on good ground, as he couldn’t live with the gears of Desert Castle, but he did again stay on eye-catchingly in third.

By Cracksman and out of a dam who won over a mile and a half, he is bred for middle distances next year, but he could easily improve a great deal on Saturday for the sternest test of stamina he has ever faced.

I think he’ll love the ground, just like his sire did, and if the form picks are below their best in the testing conditions then Breacher looks a likely type to pick up the pieces.

The Verdict: Back BREACHER in the 13:30 Doncaster