Flower to bloom in Paddy Power Gold Cup

It’s a cracking renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup (14:20) at Cheltenham on Saturday with many potential graded-level performers towards the top of the weights and the top of the betting.

Meetmebythesea, Blueking D’Oroux and Quebecois head the market and they are all respected, with all three expected to race prominently, and this could turn into a private battle if they all jump well on the front end.

That’s not a given, and it will be interesting to see if Dan Skelton’s intensive schooling has improved Blueking d’Oroux’s jumping, as he still looked novicey when last seen at Aintree last spring.

His fencing puts me off him at the prices, while Meetmebythesea has a tough task off this mark and Quebecois finds winning hard, so I’d rather take the front three on with Henry de Bromhead’s JULY FLOWER on her seasonal reappearance.

Her price has contracted all week, but you can see why as she looks well handicapped off 142 and she has a great record fresh, winning off the two biggest breaks of her career (169 and 225 days off) in the past.

She ran much better than her finishing position when travelling into the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase smoothly at Punchestown in April, before she tired into fourth late on over 3m1f, proving herself on good ground in the process.

That form looks strong with Fleur In The Park and Western Fold winning subsequently and July Flower had them all at it between the last two fences, so this drop in trip to an intermediate distance looks ideal.

She jumps well, as you would expect for a De Bromhead horse, while she showed she liked Cheltenham when winning the Arkle trial at this meeting last year.

That ability to jump and travel and handle the Old Course should stand her in good stead and she looks a great spare for someone (Sean Flanagan?) after Darragh O’Keeffe’s unfortunate and untimely injury.

Irish horses don’t have a great record in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but that’s only because the top yards tend to swerve it. De Bromhead has recognised that, he targets the early Cheltenham meetings more and more with great success these days and this year he looks to have aimed at the big one with a mare firmly on the up.

The Verdict: Back JULY FLOWER in the 14:20 Cheltenham