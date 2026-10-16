Ray of light in the QEII

The fields have held up really well for Champions Day at Ascot thanks in part to the ‘Good’ ground but with just six runners going to post for the Qatar Racing Champion Stakes (16:00) the big race itself could be a messy affair.

John & Thady Gosden are running perennial pacemaker Devil’s Advocate to help Ombudsman but if he is largely ignored it may get tactical and position could trump class if it comes down to a sprint for the line in the Ascot straight.

Having said that Calandagan has the gears to cope with most scenarios and while the campaign of stablemate Daryz has seen him avoid 10-furlong races all year, he is arguably better at this distance considering his win in this race 12 months ago.

Attempting to retain his crown here has clearly been ringed on Francis Graffard’s calendar for a long time and, fresher than the rest of the field, it would be no surprise if he justifies favouritism and goes in again.

French trainers have an affiliation with the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes as well, winning four of the last 12 renewals thanks to Charm Spirit, Solow, The Revenant and Big Rock, and Graffard’s RAYIF looks the best bet on the card at 6/1 in this year’s renewal.

With Constitution River and Gstaad doing the Hokey Cokey it is the latter Aidan O’Brien relies on and while he has come in for support since he was confirmed for the race, he was way below form in the Moulin last time and has plenty to prove.

Next in the betting Talk Of New York won an average Group 2 at Newmarket last time out and he can race too keenly, a concern at this track, while the rest of the British-trained horses tend to take turns in beating each other.

Rayif has a pedigree that suggests middle-distance horse being by Sea The Moon and given he is related to horses that stay further, but everything he has done in his career suggests he’s a high-class miler and he is two from two at the distance.

Both of those wins were at the highest level in the Poule d'Essai Des Poulains and the Prix Jacques le Marois, his career-best win in the latter race at Deauville coming at the expense of QEII rivals Zeus Olympios and More Thunder.

They went a good gallop that day and he outstayed them on the straight track, a big feather in his cap coming into this test, and he could really benefit here if Hawk Mountain, drawn next door, tows him into the race as expected in the first-time visor.

He's the most lightly-raced horse in the field after just three runs this year and he likes Good ground, while you couldn’t ask for a much better super sub than Christophe Soumillon with Mickael Barzalona suspended.

The Verdict: Back RAYIF in the 15:20 Ascot