Fine bet in the Ayr Gold Cup

With the ground already soft and more showers forecast conditions have turned at last up at Ayr with a maximum field of 25 declared for the valuable Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday.

Plenty of trainers will have been hoping for such conditions and I’m sure William Haggas will have been one of them ahead of the task facing his 4/1 favourite Binhareer.

He likes getting his toe in and a big field over six furlongs with cut in the ground looks his optimum scenario, but he looks short enough at 4/1 considering he’s won one of his last seven and after a couple of months off I’d rather swerve him at the prices.

I’m not convinced the well-fancied Dance In The Storm wants it this soft, either, but with the ground firmly in mind the one I keep coming back to is Hamad Al Jehani’s Wathnan first string FINE INTERVIEW.

This grey son of Havana Grey loves it soft with form figures of 1-1-2-1-3-3-1-1-0 on such a surface and that ‘0’ came at Epsom in June when he was sent off the 15/8 favourite for the competitive JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap on Derby day.

I’m happy to draw a line through that run, as he was not going a yard from an early stage and looked all at sea on the unique track, and if you ignore that his claims look very strong indeed.

Lightly raced with just three runs under his belt all season, he looks to have been saved for when the conditions turn in his favour and I thought he ran an eye-catching race last time out at York in the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap which looks a key form race.

Racing in the far-side group after 77 days off the track since Epsom, he made strong late headway under considerate handling to be beaten just two lengths, shaping every inch like he’d come on for the run when faced with more testing conditions.

With James Doyle taking over and a good stands’ rail draw in 25 looking ideal, Fine Interview is fancied to run a big one for a trainer who looks a dab hand with sprinters, having already landed the Stewards’ Cup this season with Evening Saigon, who also runs here, with Doyle jumping ship onto the selection.

The Verdict: Back FINE INTERVIEW in the 15:40 Ayr