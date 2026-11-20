Having an Opinion at Haydock

The jumps season might be in full swing now but the lack of significant rain is causing issues and the Grade 1 Betfair Chase (15:00 Haydock) is the latest race to suffer at the hands of quicker than ideal conditions.

What looked a potential blockbuster at the six-day entry stage has cut up hugely, with no Inothewayurthinkin, Iroko, Heart Wood or Banbridge in the final line-up, after all four were entered for the contest at the start of the week.

When you’re not getting softer ground at Haydock at this time of year you know you’re in bother and Saturday’s renewal is going to look very different to those renewals where the likes of Bristol De Mai and Royale Pagaille were ploughing through the mud.

Indeed, tactical pace looks an essential weapon and with that in mind I don’t want to take on the reigning champion Grey Dawning, who showed his gears when winning over 2m4f at the top level when last seen at Aintree in the spring.

We know he loves Haydock and he goes well fresh, too, so it looks a really good opportunity for him to become the latest to go back-to-back in a race that regularly throws up multiple winners.

If Harry Cobden gets a tune out of Jagwar he could be the main danger, but if Grey Dawning turns up with his A-game, as he usually does given his high levels of consistency, then he’s going to be very tough to beat.

While Cobden is relishing his role for JP McManus riding big gun after big gun, champion jockey Sean Bowen is frying significantly smaller fish but he’s still riding out of his skin whatever he’s on.

Remarkably, he doesn’t have a ride in the three races that precede the final contest on the Haydock card but he hangs around until the last to ride DEXPERTS OPINION in the aptly-named Betfair Backs Opinions Handicap Chase for his brother.

This horse joined the Mickey Bowen yard in the spring from France and has run four times between May and October, improving with each run and proving himself well capable on quicker ground conditions.

His form has worked out very well, with his Worcester win coming over four horses who have all won subsequently, while his latest narrow Sedgefield defeat was against a horse who has since gone in again at Carlisle.

That Sedgefield second was in the Durham National over 3m5f, but he won’t mind dropping back to the Betfair Chase course and distance here and he has a sharpness edge on most of these without being over faced with racing.

A couple of non-runners have seen his price contract a little, but 9/2 remains very fair in a tight betting heat.

The Verdict: Back DEXPERTS OPINION in the 15:35 Haydock