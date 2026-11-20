Our form expert had 8/1 winner Livin On Luco in his last Verdict column and he has four tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday.
The Verdict: Saturday November 21
1pt win Easy Love in the 14:05 Ascot at 8/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w. Yellow Car in the 14:25 Haydock at 20/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3)
1pt win Sans Bruit in the 15:18 Ascot at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Dexperts Opinion in the 15:35 Haydock at 9/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Having an Opinion at Haydock
The jumps season might be in full swing now but the lack of significant rain is causing issues and the Grade 1 Betfair Chase (15:00 Haydock) is the latest race to suffer at the hands of quicker than ideal conditions.
What looked a potential blockbuster at the six-day entry stage has cut up hugely, with no Inothewayurthinkin, Iroko, Heart Wood or Banbridge in the final line-up, after all four were entered for the contest at the start of the week.
When you’re not getting softer ground at Haydock at this time of year you know you’re in bother and Saturday’s renewal is going to look very different to those renewals where the likes of Bristol De Mai and Royale Pagaille were ploughing through the mud.
Indeed, tactical pace looks an essential weapon and with that in mind I don’t want to take on the reigning champion Grey Dawning, who showed his gears when winning over 2m4f at the top level when last seen at Aintree in the spring.
We know he loves Haydock and he goes well fresh, too, so it looks a really good opportunity for him to become the latest to go back-to-back in a race that regularly throws up multiple winners.
If Harry Cobden gets a tune out of Jagwar he could be the main danger, but if Grey Dawning turns up with his A-game, as he usually does given his high levels of consistency, then he’s going to be very tough to beat.
While Cobden is relishing his role for JP McManus riding big gun after big gun, champion jockey Sean Bowen is frying significantly smaller fish but he’s still riding out of his skin whatever he’s on.
Remarkably, he doesn’t have a ride in the three races that precede the final contest on the Haydock card but he hangs around until the last to ride DEXPERTS OPINION in the aptly-named Betfair Backs Opinions Handicap Chase for his brother.
This horse joined the Mickey Bowen yard in the spring from France and has run four times between May and October, improving with each run and proving himself well capable on quicker ground conditions.
His form has worked out very well, with his Worcester win coming over four horses who have all won subsequently, while his latest narrow Sedgefield defeat was against a horse who has since gone in again at Carlisle.
That Sedgefield second was in the Durham National over 3m5f, but he won’t mind dropping back to the Betfair Chase course and distance here and he has a sharpness edge on most of these without being over faced with racing.
A couple of non-runners have seen his price contract a little, but 9/2 remains very fair in a tight betting heat.
The Verdict: Back DEXPERTS OPINION in the 15:35 Haydock
And it was all Yellow…
It’s slim pickings on the Haydock undercard but I can’t resist a small each-way bet on David Killahena & Graeme McPherson’s YELLOW CAR at 20/1 in the Betfair Stayers' Red Rose Handicap Hurdle.
Just 10 runners make up a relatively small field for this year’s renewal of what was the ‘Fixed Brush’ back in the day, but it has attracted its usual smattering of unexposed horses on their way up the ladder.
Matty’s Getaway and Seaniecon are the obvious ones and they are unsurprisingly the first two in the betting, but Yellow Car deserves to be mentioned in the same category even if he does have a long absence of 617 days to overcome.
His fitness level is an unknown variable, but this Harry Redknapp-owned horse is a big one for a yard that is ticking along very nicely and he was reportedly being aimed at the Grade 1 Long Walk in a pre-season video posted last month.
That’s not surprising after he won the River Don as a novice before he finished fourth in Jasmin De Vaux’s Albert Bartlett, two pieces of form that suggest he could be very well treated off a mark of 139.
Nick Slatter gets on very well with him and if the eight-year-old is ready after his absence he looks a big price for a trainer and jockey combination that teamed up to win the Swinton Handicap Hurdle at this track with 33/1 chance Moon Chime back in May.
The Verdict: Back YELLOW CAR in the 14:25 Haydock
Sans from the front in Hurst Park
Over at Ascot the ground had a bit of ‘Firm’ in the description on Friday and that has unsurprisingly seen Nicky Henderson take Lulamba out of the feature Ladbrokes 1965 Chase on Saturday.
There are a few bets to be had on the undercard, though, including Paul Nicholls’ SANS BRUIT in the Vietti Barolo Hurst Park Handicap Chase over 2m1f at 15:18.
This horse traditionally comes good in the spring, but with ground conditions in his favour and a reduced rating in the low 130s he’s well worth backing at double-figure prices under 5lb claimer Jay Tidball.
The pair almost collected last time at Aintree on his first start since wind surgery only for Javert Allen to pip him at the post, but that looks proof he can defy the time of year to take advantage of a mark that remains 6lb lower than it was for his last win.
Nicholls’ strike-rate with his horses after wind surgery is good (17%) but it rises to 21% on their second starts following the procedure and with the Aintree run under his belt Sans Bruit can improve on Saturday.
He might just get the run of things out in front, too, with very little pace pressure forecast against him on paper, so all things considered the 10/1 looks a very fair price indeed with hot favourite Vanderpoel having a 7lb hike in the weights to contend with.
The Verdict: Back SANS BRUIT in the 15:18 Ascot
Lots of Love for Honeyball mare
Finally, the Ladbrokes Get Your Free Racing Bet Today Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Ascot (14:05) isn’t part of the ITV coverage but EASY LOVE looks a bet at 8/1.
Regular readers might recall I’m slightly obsessed with Anthony Honeyball representatives in mares-only handicap hurdles and his record in such races now stands at 38 wins from 162 at 23.46% to a level-stakes profit of +£53.08 to £1 at SP.
You can indeed back them blind but this mare has more going for her than that as she bolted up off just a 4lb lower mark when winning on Good ground at Windsor on New Year’s Day.
Freshened up after a break, she is unexposed over three miles, but this former point-to-point winner and relation to the strong stayer Kosasiempre could improve for the trip, especially now she takes on her own sex in handicap company for the first time since her Windsor romp.
The Verdict: Back EASY LOVE in the 14:05 Ascot
Preview posted at 15:55 GMT on 20/11/26
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Download our free iOS and Android app
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org