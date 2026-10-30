Our form expert has five selections for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Ascot and Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup.

The Verdict: Saturday October 31 1pt win Aeros Luck in the 14:00 Ascot at 17/2 (bet365, 8/1 General) 1pt win Henry’s Friend in the 14:33 Ascot at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Kathynmarissa in the 19:04 Keeneland at 8/1 (Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt win Ethical Diamond in the 21:36 Keeneland at 16/1 (Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt win El Cordobes in the 21:36 Keeneland at 25/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

You’ve got a Friend at Ascot

It’s a big day for Ben Pauling on Saturday as he bids to break a losing streak lasting over two weeks and 25 runners and he has plenty of high-profile bullets to fire at Ascot and Wetherby in an effort to do so. He’s had plenty of seconds in that sequence and I wouldn’t be concerned by his lack of winners, at a time of year where he traditionally does well, as his upturn in fortunes is probably just around the corner. Pauling’s Handstands bids to get back on track in the feature Grade 2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and after no luck last season he comes in here unpenalised and given a good opportunity against horses with plenty more miles on the clock. Whether he’ll be at his best on the quicker ground is the question mark with him and with the small-field Wetherby contests looking very trappy I’ll swerve those in favour of a couple of bets at Ascot. The going will be on the quick side at Ascot, too, and it’s probably not a vintage renewal of the Sodexo Live! Regal Encore Handicap Chase over three miles with plenty of the winter horses still held back because of the conditions. That gives the likes of Viroflay and Califet En Vol a chance, a couple of horses who you probably wouldn’t have on your mind if this was more of a stamina test on softer ground, but I’m struggling to get excited about either given they are jostling for favouritism. Pauling has two in here and both love Ascot, with HENRY’S FRIEND looking the bet at 7/1 after his win in this contest last season off a 1lb higher mark. He jumped well in a prominent position that day and Ascot is a track that rewards rhythm and good jumping, so it’s no surprise that he saves his best for this track. With that in mind he’ll have been targeted at this freshened up after six months off following more wind surgery and he won this race last year off a very similar break. He’ll enjoy the ground conditions and it looks a weaker renewal than last year, so he could well be the one to get Pauling off the cold list if Vanderpoel hasn’t already half an hour earlier. The Verdict: Back HENRY’S FRIEND in the 14:33 Ascot

Trying our Luck with Aeros

Vanderpoel could well be ahead of his mark in the Sodexo Live! Handicap Chase over 2m1f and he too has had a bout of wind surgery, but he needed a couple of runs last season to get going and he looks short enough here with that in mind. It’s difficult to know who will be fit and firing for this assignment, but I don’t mind AEROS LUCK at around 17/2 given he has had a run as this test looks likely to suit. Granted, his strike-rate doesn’t inspire confidence given he is one from 16 over fences, but he looks well treated due to his lack of wins and Lucas Murphy’s 7lb claim makes him a lightly-weighted prominent racer to be fearful of. He ran well in a small field at Kelso on his return, leading them over the last before he was reeled in, shaping as though he’d come on for the run fitness-wise and second time back off a career-low mark could be the time to catch him. Murphy got him jumping well in Scotland last time and if he gets him into a similar sort of rhythm here he could be tough to catch with that race fitness on his side. The Verdict: Back AEROS LUCK in the 14:00 Ascot

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Taking two in the Turf at Keeneland

Later on the Breeders’ Cup supplies some terrific late night entertainment from Kentucky as Keeneland hosts the 43rd renewal of the championships and the European hopefuls look set for a good night. Notable Speech looks perfect for the Mile and it’s no wonder he’s even money but the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf over 1m4f at 21:36 is much more wide open and I’m having a couple of bets against the field. Benvenuto Cellini looks very short at around 4/1 and his stablemate Diamond Necklace has a wide draw to overcome breaking from stall 12, so the Ballydoyle pair look worth taking on with a few at big prices. Last year’s winner ETHICAL DIAMOND is back for more and it’s hard to see why he is 16/1, as his season has revolved around defending his crown and this year’s renewal doesn’t look any tougher than the race he won 12 months ago. Dylan Browne McMonagle gave him a brilliant ride at Del Mar, getting him rolling early around the bend after peeling off the rail, and while he was drawn wide last year he could save ground early this time around from stall one. Mullins has left no stone unturned in his pursuit of back-to-back Turfs, waiting until Royal Ascot to bring back Ethical Diamond who has improved with each run this season, his latest second to Tiffany at Kentucky Downs a season’s best. He was the recipient of a rare average Ryan Moore ride that day, finding himself short of room on the turn for home and at a crucial point in the race, but granted a smoother passage through he can reverse that form on Saturday night. With EL CORDOBES chalked up at an unconsidered 25/1 I want two strings to my Turf bow, as he too looks set to peak in this race. Third behind Ethical Diamond 12 months ago, he was unlucky in the run, travelling best of all when short of room and staying on well for third once in the clear. Again, it’s little wonder Charlie Appleby has campaigned him with this race in mind and he’s had just two starts since last season’s Breeders’ Cup, which helps explain his big odds. He had a perfectly nice prep in the Joe Hirsch at Belmont last time out, though, his first run for seven months, and that should’ve put him spot on for this. His relative freshness could give him an edge and odds of 25/1 look to underestimate his chance for a yard with a superb record at this meeting. The Verdict: Back ETHICAL DIAMOND and EL CORDOBES in the 21:36 Keeneland

2025 $5 million Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) at Del Mar

Backing golden Brown in the Filly & Mare Turf