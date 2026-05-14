Take Jonquil to star in Lockinge

It looks a really good renewal of the Group 1 BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday with all the big stables represented.

However, there could be a turn up.

I’m not sure Damysus is the right favourite dropping back to a mile, for all he was very good over nine furlongs at Newmarket last time, while Charlie Appleby’s stable form, combined with Notable Speech’s defeat in this race last season, is enough to swerve the Godolphin hopeful at skinny prices.

Zeus Olympios will have to race more efficiently than he has been doing if he’s to win at the top level, too, while Aidan O’Brien is 0/29 with first-time cheekpieces in UK/Ireland Group 1s which doesn’t inspire confidence in The Lion In Winter.

Add in the fact that this could be tactical, with no obvious pace other than Ballydoyle pacemaker Mississippi River, and you have all the ingredients for an upset.

Cue backing JONQUIL at double figure prices.

Andrew Balding’s horse is well capable in this type of race having split Henri Matisse and Camille Pissarro in last year’s French 2000 Guineas, while he also won the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood after that.

They came amongst some less inspiring defeats which give his form a patchy look, but I think trying to turn him into a sprinter in the Commonwealth Cup was a mistake which derailed his campaign.

He’s a miler pure and simple and he was undone by his wide draw at Del Mar, but better is expected from him at four.

On May 1 he returned at Ascot with an excellent win in the Listed Paradise Stakes and what I liked about that win was the acceleration he showed off an ordinary gallop to get the job done.

That looks a vital weapon in against plenty of horses who will be reliant on them going a good gallop, something that may not transpire looking at the on-paper pace.

With another of his best runs coming at this track in the Greenham first time out at three, this looks a logical chance for him to land his first Group 1.

The Verdict: Back JONQUIL in the 14:35 Newbury