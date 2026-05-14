Our form expert has four selections for Saturday's ITV Racing at Newbury and Newmarket.
The Verdict: Saturday May 16
1pt win West Wind Blows in the 13:25 Newbury at 11/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet, bet365)
1pt win Indian Spirit in the 13:42 Newmarket at 12/1 (bet365)
1pt win Jonquil in the 14:35 Newbury at 12/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt win Al Azd in the 15:45 Newbury at 5/1 (William Hill)
Take Jonquil to star in Lockinge
It looks a really good renewal of the Group 1 BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday with all the big stables represented.
However, there could be a turn up.
I’m not sure Damysus is the right favourite dropping back to a mile, for all he was very good over nine furlongs at Newmarket last time, while Charlie Appleby’s stable form, combined with Notable Speech’s defeat in this race last season, is enough to swerve the Godolphin hopeful at skinny prices.
Zeus Olympios will have to race more efficiently than he has been doing if he’s to win at the top level, too, while Aidan O’Brien is 0/29 with first-time cheekpieces in UK/Ireland Group 1s which doesn’t inspire confidence in The Lion In Winter.
Add in the fact that this could be tactical, with no obvious pace other than Ballydoyle pacemaker Mississippi River, and you have all the ingredients for an upset.
Cue backing JONQUIL at double figure prices.
Andrew Balding’s horse is well capable in this type of race having split Henri Matisse and Camille Pissarro in last year’s French 2000 Guineas, while he also won the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood after that.
They came amongst some less inspiring defeats which give his form a patchy look, but I think trying to turn him into a sprinter in the Commonwealth Cup was a mistake which derailed his campaign.
He’s a miler pure and simple and he was undone by his wide draw at Del Mar, but better is expected from him at four.
On May 1 he returned at Ascot with an excellent win in the Listed Paradise Stakes and what I liked about that win was the acceleration he showed off an ordinary gallop to get the job done.
That looks a vital weapon in against plenty of horses who will be reliant on them going a good gallop, something that may not transpire looking at the on-paper pace.
With another of his best runs coming at this track in the Greenham first time out at three, this looks a logical chance for him to land his first Group 1.
The Verdict: Back JONQUIL in the 14:35 Newbury
Wind to blow hot for Crisfords
It’s a big day for Balding and Juddmonte with Kalpana reappearing in the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes earlier on the card but she might be vulnerable first time up under a penalty.
Last season she needed a couple of runs to get going and she also needed her Kempton run in September after having August off, so she might not be fully tuned up for this with some big targets ahead of her.
This could be another tactical affair and with that firmly in mind WEST WIND BLOWS looks the bet.
The son of Teofilo is a natural front-runner and he can post some very good form when let loose on the lead – as he showed when second to Calandagan in the Sheema Classic.
Last time he showcased his well being with another good run in second in the Prix d’Hedouville at Lognchamp, beating everything bar the French horse Best Secret who was much better suited by the very soft conditions.
He’s got the second best form in the race and getting 4lb from Kalpana, he could be the one to take advantage if she does indeed need the run.
The Verdict: Back WEST WIND BLOWS in the 13:25 Newbury
Varian can strike Gold again
The Trade Nation London Gold Cup looks as good as ever, full of potential pattern-class horses despite the defection of My Love Is King.
Roger Varian has a good record in this race, winning it in 2017 with Defoe and last year with Saddadd, and he might well win it again with AL AZD.
This three-year-old has been transformed following the application of blinkers, winning at Southwell and Doncaster on his last two starts over 1m3f and 1m4f respectively.
Going out in trip a little may well have helped, too, but the way he tanked through his last race at Doncaster suggests he’s a thriving horse with the gears to cope with this drop back to 10 furlongs.
He must be jumping out of his skin at home, as Varian was talking about putting him away for the King George V Handicap after Doncaster and it looks significant he’s turned out again three weeks on.
I love Doncaster form at Newbury - and vice versa - given the similarity between the tracks and this long straight should really suit this son of Dubawi.
With the pace likely to be strong Ray Dawson can ride him cold and come with a strong late challenge on his first go at this trip on the turf.
The Verdict: Back AL AZD in the 15:45 Newbury
Get in the Spirit at Newmarket
Finally, Ian Williams’ new recruit INDIAN SPIRIT is worth siding with at 12/1 in the one-mile handicap over at Newmarket (13:42), also on ITV Racing.
Formerly with Charlie Hills and then George Boughey, the four-year-old is lightly-raced after just six career starts but is just the type of acquisition Williams excels with.
He hinted that he’ll be better than his mark of 82 when last seen at Lingfield last October, running on for third after racing keenly early, and before that he shed his maiden at the same track after a break of more than three months.
That’s encouraging that he can go well fresh and with Billy Loughnane booked (35 from 162 at 22% for Williams) a big run might well be expected.
The Verdict: Back INDIAN SPIRIT in the 13:42 Newmarket
Preview posted at 15:40 BST on 15/05/26
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