Get Fibre in your diet on Saturday

It’s one of the lower-key Saturdays of the season in terms of quality, certainly in the UK, but there’s no shortage of betting opportunities as Newbury, Ripon and Market Rasen form a gentle seven-race package on ITV4.

The best bet could be on the jumps card at Market Rasen as James Owen’s newcomer HIGH FIBRE looks to have an excellent chance under Sean Bowen in the Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle over two miles.

Owen is brilliant at improving horses from other yards and the signs are he’s already working his magic with High Fibre, formerly with Harry Fry, judging by the horse’s debut for his new stable on the Flat at York just last week.

The way he stayed on for third over 1m4f was very encouraging indeed and over hurdles he wants a strongly-run sharp two miles to show his best, so this looks the ideal set up for him.

On his best form for Fry he’d have a chance here off 112 with Bowen on board, but with improvement anticipated now he’s with Owen that chance increases and it looks a major positive the first-time visor is applied.

Owen has a superb record of 21 from 69 at 30.43% with a first-time visor in both codes and that strike-rate increases to 47.06% (8 from 17) when you drill down to his jumpers, so he looks a strong contender here against the more lightly-raced horses like Louis Veron.

Dan Skelton’s five-year-old might well have been let in lightly and he sits at the top of the market quite ominously, but with most bookies going four places I’d rather have an each-way swing against him with the very interesting High Fibre.

The Verdict: Back HIGH FIBRE in the 14:10 Market Rasen