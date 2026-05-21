Our form expert has five selections for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Goodwood, Haydock and York.

The Verdict: Saturday May 23 0.5pts e.w. Richie’s Rocket in 13:25 Goodwood at 22/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 2pts win Golden Story in 14:00 Goodwood at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt win Astrazar in 14:20 Haydock at 10/1 (General) 0.5pts e.w. Squealer in 14:40 York at 28/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Five Ways in 14:58 Haydock at 11/1 (bet365, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Five alive in the Sandy Lane It’s a busy weekend with Irish Guineas action at the Curragh and it’s all about the sprinters at Haydock with a really competitive William Hill Temple Stakes headlining the action. I thought Shagraan might reverse Newmarket form with Night Raider on his second start for Clive Cox, but several people must feel the same as he’s disputing favouritism and I was hoping for a little more bang for my buck. It’s probably a race to watch and learn from but I can’t resist backing FIVE WAYS in the Group 2 William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes for the three-year-olds over six furlongs. This looks a good race for a bet, as Venetian Sun is on a retrieval mission after an average run in the 1000 Guineas and I wasn’t too convinced by the Coppull/Division Ascot Commonwealth Cup Trial form in a race where they didn’t go all that quick. That trio head the market, but I’m happy to take them on with Andrew Balding’s son of Kameko who should improve plenty on his second start of the season back up to six furlongs. He wasn’t beaten far by Coppull in a Middle Park where he raced too keen last year and he should’ve learnt loads racing against his elders over five in the Palace House behind the aforementioned Night Raider. Drawn on the wrong side given how things panned out, he actually ran really well to be beaten just six lengths running on under Jason Watson and it’s with hope that outing will help him settle better than he did as a juvenile. His dam liked Haydock, winning her maiden here while finishing third in an Achilles Stakes, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes a significant step forward from Newmarket. The Verdict: Back FIVE WAYS in the 14:58 Haydock

Take Astrazar to land the Silver Also at Haydock it’s the William Hill Silver Bowl Handicap over the mile and there are plenty of likely types in here headed by Princling who is probably much better than his mark of 87. It’s no surprise to see him favourite, but I thought ASTRAZAR offered a spot of value at double-figure prices after his luckless return at Newbury last time. The son of Starman got no run whatsoever up the stands’ rail but he travelled well and he also looks likely to improve from his current rating of 85. Indeed, on his two-year-old form at York that’s a very fair mark, as he finished amongst horses now rated 100-plus at the Ebor Festival and he beat three 90-plus rated horses at the same track in October. Ed Walker’s runners are always worth monitoring at this track (20% strike-rate overall) and this horse might just have the gears to thrive over a mile here around the bend. The Verdict: Back ASTRAZAR in the 14:20 Haydock

Golden bet for Burke at Goodwood At Goodwood it’s the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes where John & Thady Gosden’s Saxon Street is the odds-on favourite after his Blue Riband Trial win at Epsom last time. He's still learning and he looked a bit green, lugging to his left, and I'm not convinced Goodwood will be the track for him for all that he sets the form standard. Karl Burke’s GOLDEN STORY isn’t that far behind him in truth, and he gets 3lb, while Lope De Vega progeny have a very good record at Goodwood (35 winners at 15.56%). He ran in a much better trial when third behind Constitution River in the Dee Stakes at Chester and while he was beaten nearly 10 lengths it was by a very good horse and he should’ve learnt plenty. Keen early, I thought he did well to rally for third and if that’s sharpened him up he might just improve past Saxon Street in this. The Verdict: Back GOLDEN STORY in the 14:00 Goodwood

Backing Ralph’s Rocket at a price The opening Fitzdares Harroways Handicap at Goodwood will be no race for the faint-hearted punter as it's a big-field three-year-old handicap stacked with potential. There could be hard luck stories with so many in here over the seven furlongs so a small stakes each-way bet is advised on RICHIE’S ROCKET. Ralph Beckett's horse is interesting off a mark of 96 given he looked pattern class in two runs on the all-weather at Lingfield. Back on turf in the Craven Meeting conditions race won by Talk Of New York, he raced too keenly on the outside and looked awkward, so it was no surprise to see him gelded after that. Beckett said ‘that should change the dial’ in his stable tour on these pages with the Britannia put forward as an option and he has a very good record in 3YO-only handicaps with his newly-gelded horses (18 from 90 at 20%). He’s got a wide draw in 16, but they’ll likely go hard and this son of New Bay can come home strongly granted a bit of luck in-running under Hector Crouch. The Verdict: Back RICHIE’S ROCKET in the 13:25 Goodwood

Squealer has a squeak for Tinkler Finally, SQUEALER was taken out of the Dante Festival handicap sprint won by Jakajaro on the day last week, but his trainer Nigel Tinkler has found a slightly easier race for him in the William Hill Epic Boost Handicap at York on Saturday. Last time the top-rated was 103, while in this race it’s 95, and he’s probably drawn better this weekend over in stall five with pace (Vantheman and We Never Stop) drawn around him. He looks a big price, as he is now 7lb lower than when winning at York last June from subsequent Group 2 winner Jm Jungle and the Knavesmire suits him as he has a burst of speed in his locker that can be the difference on this track. Nothing went right for him when he missed the break at Thirsk last time, so a line is put through that run, and the time before he was a big eyecatcher at Beverley after staying on under hands and heels riding on his first start for six months. Tinkler was on the cold list back then, but he looks to have turned a corner as his Beverley double 10 days ago was followed up by winners at Redcar and Newcastle on Monday and Tuesday. The Verdict: Back SQUEALER in the 14:40 York