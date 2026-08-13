Our form expert had a 13/2 winner last Saturday and he has four selections for Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon on ITV Racing.
The Verdict: Saturday August 15
1pt win River Spey in the 13:55 Newbury at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt win Nevasca Cinza in the 14:10 Newmarket at 8/1 (William Hill, Paddy Power)
1pt win Sukanya in the 15:10 Newbury at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt win Khafiz in the 15:25 Ripon at 14/1 (General)
Suk it and see in the Hungerford
It looks a wide-open renewal of the Group 2 Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday and there’s every reason to anticipate a bit of a turn up.
Never So Brave is the form pick on his best efforts but he looked to down tools at York two starts ago, while other fancied horses like Symbol Of Honour and Coppull have to prove themselves at the seven-furlong trip.
Witness Stand likes it here and he should run his race, but he too hasn’t looked quite as good this year and then you are into the potential horses like Extremely Zain who takes the leap up from handicap company.
All the above look short enough with question marks hanging over them, so I’d rather chance an outsider in SUKANYA who looks worth backing at 25/1.
Jack Channon’s filly is two from two at her local track and she looked a horse to follow when landing the Fred Darling over the Hungerford course and distance on her seasonal reappearance.
Held up in a big field, she showed a wicked turn of foot to get the better of Touleen and it was such a taking performance Channon aimed her at the very top table on her next two starts.
It didn’t happen for her in the Irish Guineas, but she ran well in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, beaten just four lengths by Precise after being keen, and she raced too freely again in the Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes last time.
Her last three runs have all been over a mile, but everything she has done since the Fred Darling has suggested she needs to drop back to seven furlongs and this looks a good opportunity to get back on track.
A strong gallop is far from certain which is a shame, but I like the jockey booking of Rob Hornby and if his soft hands can get her settled she might just be able to showcase that change of gear again.
The Verdict: Back SUKANYA in the 15:25 Newbury
River to flow for Walker
Earlier on at Newbury Ed Walker’s RIVER SPEY could come with a strong late run to land the D&H, Excellence In Nutrition Handicap over five furlongs under 3lb claimer Ashley Lewis.
Walker has a very good record in Newbury handicaps and this son of Sergei Prokofiev looks well worth trying again over five furlongs following his debut go at the distance last time at Goodwood.
He ran seventh in a very competitive race, but that doesn’t tell the whole story as he was in the unfavoured smaller group towards the near side and he did the best of those with a good late run as all the action developed in the centre of the track.
That was encouraging, especially his start as he broke on terms, while I like his stands’ side draw in 13 here as he can tag onto the pace to his left before making his challenge in plenty of space towards the stands’ side.
Lewis has an excellent record for Walker, winning 13 from 55 at 24%, so it’s no wonder he’s been trusted with this assignment on a tricky but talented individual.
The Verdict: Back RIVER SPEY in the 13:55 Newbury
Start the Kha in the St Wilfrid
Over at Ripon it’s their big day with the feature William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap over six furlongs attracting just the 15 runners this year.
Despite the maximum field of 20 not being filled this does look to have the potential to be run at a rapid gallop with the likes of It Just Takes Time, Brighton Boy, Royal Zabeel, Lord Roxby and I’m Next in the field.
Four of those are drawn in the low numbers on the far side and they could well set things up nicely for Roger Fell’s KHAFIZ, drawn in seven, who is worth chancing at 14s.
This is his first go at six furlongs since his debut and the son of New Bay is bred for a mile, but he has raced exuberantly over a mile and seven furlongs since joining Roger Fell and it could be that he’s got similar attributes to his sprinting half-brother, Toca Madera.
Khafiz was rated 99 with the promise of more to come when trained by Roger Varian last year and while things haven’t gone to plan since then he has hinted at a revival since joining Fell’s via Ed Bethell’s.
He’s certainly worth a roll of the dice in this type of race and it’s interesting to see Harry Davies (six from 18 at 33% at Ripon) booked for the ride, just his second for the stable.
The Verdict: Back KHAFIZ in the 15:25 Ripon
Grey day for Fanshawe at Newmarket
Finally, James Fanshawe’s NEVASCA CINZA looks of interest in the Betway Grey Horse Handicap at Newmarket.
Fanshawe’s stable is in very good form and this son of Havana Grey has racked up the experience in novice and maiden company ahead of what is his handicap debut on Saturday.
He lost by a length and three quarters to Debrief at Brighton in June, off level weights, and that horse is now rated 88 after he won at Lingfield subsequently, while Star Velocity, who beat Nevasca Cinza at Ffos Las by less than three lengths in receipt of 5lb, is now rated 83 after winning at Leicester last month.
That suggests there’s a chance he’s been let in lightly off a perch of 72, especially given he was rated 81 after just three runs, the tempo of a handicap and this stiff finish over six furlongs likely to play to his strengths.
The Verdict: Back NEVASCA CINZA in the 14:10 Newmarket
Preview posted at 16:00 BST on 14/08/26
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