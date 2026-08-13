Suk it and see in the Hungerford

It looks a wide-open renewal of the Group 2 Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday and there’s every reason to anticipate a bit of a turn up.

Never So Brave is the form pick on his best efforts but he looked to down tools at York two starts ago, while other fancied horses like Symbol Of Honour and Coppull have to prove themselves at the seven-furlong trip.

Witness Stand likes it here and he should run his race, but he too hasn’t looked quite as good this year and then you are into the potential horses like Extremely Zain who takes the leap up from handicap company.

All the above look short enough with question marks hanging over them, so I’d rather chance an outsider in SUKANYA who looks worth backing at 25/1.

Jack Channon’s filly is two from two at her local track and she looked a horse to follow when landing the Fred Darling over the Hungerford course and distance on her seasonal reappearance.

Held up in a big field, she showed a wicked turn of foot to get the better of Touleen and it was such a taking performance Channon aimed her at the very top table on her next two starts.

It didn’t happen for her in the Irish Guineas, but she ran well in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, beaten just four lengths by Precise after being keen, and she raced too freely again in the Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes last time.

Her last three runs have all been over a mile, but everything she has done since the Fred Darling has suggested she needs to drop back to seven furlongs and this looks a good opportunity to get back on track.

A strong gallop is far from certain which is a shame, but I like the jockey booking of Rob Hornby and if his soft hands can get her settled she might just be able to showcase that change of gear again.

The Verdict: Back SUKANYA in the 15:25 Newbury