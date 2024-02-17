Saturday racing tips: Alex Hammond preview

It’s always a treat to go to Ascot, and it’s a feeling that (thankfully) has never faded.

I’m there for Betfair Ascot Chase day and what a line-up we have to look forward to across their seven races. With just over three weeks until the Cheltenham festival, there’s also an opportunity for trainers to put the finishing touches on any horses that are heading to Prestbury Park next month. The main character in that play is L’Homme Presse, who took a step closer to the Gold Cup with a reappearance win in Lingfield’s Fleur De Lys Chase on Winter Million weekend last month after an injury interrupted upward trajectory. He’s 4/5 fav with Sky Bet to win Saturday’s Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase and I hope he justifies that price. He was rusty at Lingfield, and it wasn’t a perfect performance, but he warmed to his task and won well ultimately. He should be sharper with that run under his belt and hopefully he can grind his three rivals into submission. Pic D’Orhy is always dangerous at Ascot and Paul Nicholls will have him primed to perfection. As for Ahoy Senor, who knows what we’ll get from him, although his latest run in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham showed sparks of revival.

Away from the feature I hope to find a few winners and here’s a look at the rest of the card. Race 1 is the Ascot Shop Novices’ Hurdle over two miles, three and a half furlongs. I fancy another winner from Winter Million weekend to go in again here. Inthewaterside has been a tricky ride as he can pull hard, but Harry Cobden made that job look easy at Lingfield and now he’s more tractable in a race, he can continue his progression. He must give weight away to all bar one of his rivals, but I hope this lovely big horse can do just that.

Race 2 is the Grade 2 Sodexho Live! Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase and this has been a significant stepping stone for many a smart future staying chaser over the years. Apple Away is a Grade 1 winning novice hurdler and she’s taken well to the chasing game too. Lucinda Russell has a couple of chances on the card, but this looks her best hope. With a 7lbs mares’ weight allowance I hope she’ll take all the beating. She’s Sky Bet’s 6/4 favourite.

Irish Hill won race 3 on last year’s card; the Thoroughbred Industry Awards Handicap Hurdle, and I hope he can repeat the performance. He hasn’t won a race since but as a result is looking well handicapped, and jockey Freddie Gingell’s 5lbs allowance makes him more attractive still. He’s a 7/1 shot this time round. Soaring Glory is one I’ll also keep on side here at a bigger price (14/1) as he has just dipped below his last winning mark.



I’m keeping the faith with Victtorino in race 4, the Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase. I stuck with him at Cheltenham last time out despite the drop in trip there not looking ideal. With hindsight I don’t think it suited, and the step back up to 3-miles here is a positive as he’s a dual course and distance winner. Venetia Williams holds him in some regard, and I hope he can regain the winning thread here. He’s the 3/1 favourite.

Race 6 is the three-mile Ascot Racecourse Supports Box4Kids Handicap Hurdle. It’s last year’s runner-up Loup De Maulde for me in this one despite him running off a 13lbs higher mark than in 2023. His trainer Robbie Llewellyn is enjoying his best season to date and this horse made a promising start to his season at Huntingdon last time out. I may not be alone here as he’s 4/1 favourite in what should be a competitive contest.

The finale is the British EBF Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race. I don’t have a strong conviction in this with so many newcomers and unexposed types, but I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Alan King trained Hit For Sixty. King has his team in good form and his record in bumpers is strong, including with newcomers. This mare is related to three winners, two of which won bumpers, including on their debuts. She’s a 9/1 shot with Sky Bet, with those mares with experience dominating the betting above her.