Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Ascot and Haydock.

3.35 Ascot Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle Fergal O’Brien is excited to see Dysart Enos line up for the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle. The Grade Two bumper winner looked every inch a top-class prospect in winning her first three starts over hurdles last season, but a minor setback caused her to miss the Cheltenham Festival and she also sidestepped Aintree in the spring due to unsuitable ground. That meant she had been on the sidelines for 10 months by the time she reappeared in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in mid-November – and while she met with defeat for the first time in seven career starts, O’Brien was satisfied with her performance in finishing third behind the high-class Burdett Road and Be Aware, who is again in opposition in this weekend’s £125,000 contest. “We’d have been disappointed if she was seventh and beaten 15 lengths or something, but she wasn’t. She was beaten three and a half lengths and finished behind two better horses on the day,” he said. “It was her first run for 10 months, the winner was hard-fit from the Flat and I’m really looking forward to her running on Saturday. She’s in great form, very happy with her.”

Jockey Jonathan Burke, who partnered Dysart Enos for the first time in the Greatwood Hurdle following the retirement of her regular rider Paddy Brennan, has suggested he may look to give his mount more cover and ride her more conservatively on Saturday. O’Brien feels the fact his new stable jockey has now had the opportunity to get to know his star mare is a major plus ahead of her bid to get back on the winning trail. "I think there’s a lot of improvement there and we’ve taken that edge off her now hopefully with that first run," the trainer added. “Johnny has had a ride on her now and it’s difficult when you get on one in a big handicap and you’ve never ridden them before. It was my idea to have her where she was, as I was bit worried that if she was a bit slow at the first couple of hurdles she’d get left behind a little bit. “Her jumping was a little bit sticky in novices, but the pleasing thing about her run in the Greatwood was the way she jumped and the way she travelled. I think Johnny is really looking forward to riding her, I’m looking forward to running her and we’ll see where she is.” It promises to be a huge day for O’Brien and his Ravenswell Farm team, with another stable star in Crambo bidding for back-to-back wins in the Long Walk Hurdle.

Trainer Alan King