Saturday Racing: Expert panel | Horses to follow and tips for Ascot and York

It's paid to follow our panel of experts in recent weeks and now they turn their attention to cracking weekend cards at Ascot and York.

The King George looks a belter – first up, who will go off favourite and why? Matt Brocklebank: I'd have to say Auguste Rodin as wherever he goes, the money tends to follow. Granted, he didn't go off favourite for the Derby but he was a close second in at 9/2 despite beating just two home in the Guineas and now we know they know he's hard fit and gets the mile and a half really strong. Stamina could be a key asset and I can't be the only one who feels he might be a little stronger than King Of Steel in that particular department. Ben Linfoot: Auguste Rodin is a dual Derby winner trained by Aidan O’Brien with the 11lb weight-for-age allowance and, even in such a quality renewal, that’s a potent mix that punters won’t be able to resist. I’d be surprised if he didn’t go off favourite. Ian Ogg: If the ground is deemed suitably quick enough for Auguste Rodin he will go off as favourite. We're used to Aidan O'Brien talking up his horses but his Epsom performance gave substance to the hype and there are valid reasons for believing the Irish Derby didn't show him in his best light. Andrew Asquith: It’s set to be a cracker, even with Desert Crown not making the line-up. I think Auguste Rodin will continue to be supported such is the hype that surrounds him. He is already favourite (as short as 5/2) and I can see that hardening further as we get closer to the race. Ascot is one of the fastest drying tracks in the country and, provided we don’t get anymore downfalls (not much more rain is forecast), it will give Auguste Rodin fans all the more confidence to pile in.

Who’s the most likely KG winner, and which horse appears to represent the best value? BL: The rain has come for Hukum and we could be talking about ‘what might have been’ had his old foe Desert Crown made the final line-up if he wins for the Sandown form come Saturday afternoon. He’s a quality older horse and might be too strong for the three-year-olds, although reigning champion Pyledriver might well represent the best value if he continues to drift in the face of support for so many of his rivals. MB: I also get the case for Hukum who is back up over what had always looked his preferred distance and has ground conditions to suit. Given there is only a couple of pounds between them on official figures and the mare receives 3lb from the older males, there's probably a spot of value in Emily Upjohn's price with Frankie Dettori back on top. People couldn't get enough of Paddington after the Coral-Eclipse and she gave him a proper race, proving she's better than ever this summer. Dettori's farewell tour sure isn't over just yet. In addition, I tipped Luxembourg antepost and was almost resigned to him not turning up but I'm glad to see he's declared as he's still got unfinished business over a mile and a half in my view. IO: Auguste Rodin looked exceptional at Epsom but the value may lie with Westover. Favourite for last year's renewal only to ruin his chance by racing too keenly, he's come back well with decent seconds in the Dubai Sheema Classic and to Emily Upjohn in the Coronation and can show the benefit of a confidence boosting win at the top level in France. AA: As mentioned last week I think that King Of Steel is the most likely winner such was the impression he created – admittedly against lesser opposition – at Royal Ascot. Interestingly, he has drifted out a little in the market, and I think anything at around 4/1 or bigger is a fair bet. He is a very big horse, so softer ground hopefully won’t be a problem (he won on soft as a two-year-old), and I expect him to reverse Derby form with Auguste Rodin, who made hard work of it in the Irish equivalent last time in what wasn't a deep renewal. Luxembourg also looks a fair price given the level of form he has in the book and is now stepping back up in trip. His sole try at a mile and a half came in the Arc at the end of a truncated season, so it is probably best not to judge him too harshly on that effort, and he shapes as though he’ll relish this trip. He can be backed at odds as big as 14/1 and I wouldn’t put anyone off getting a bit of that on side.

Ascot’s Princess Margaret Stakes features some quick two-year-olds… is there a juvenile on your radar this Saturday? AA: The Richard Fahey-trained Pretty Crystal would be the one for me in the Princess Margaret Stakes. She is a filly who has a bit about her physically and the experience she gained at Royal Ascot won’t be lost on her, but later on the card I am very interested in Sunway in the Pat Eddery Stakes. He is a brother to high-class Sealiway and overcame considerable inexperience to make a winning debut at Sandown last month to become a rare first-time-out juvenile winner for the yard. It was the manner in which he stretched clear in the closing stages which impressed me, still having a bit to do entering the straight and was pushed along, but his reaction was very eye-catching, soon alongside the leaders and easily putting distance between himself and the remainder. There should be any amount of improvement in Sunway and he looks an exciting prospect. MB: Raw speed, power and a hint of stamina; Sacred Angel looked to have it all when breaking her maiden tag at the July Festival and the fifth home, Bourgeoisie, has since been beaten a nose at Newbury so early indications suggest the form has substance. Charlie Johnston's Dark Angel filly could be facing much slower ground but she's bred to handle it and look a tough cookie going places heading towards the back end of the summer. BL: Clive Cox’s two-year-olds have been absolutely flying and he referenced Symbology in a recent interview as ‘potentially high class’ following her debut win at York. She did well to hold off a twice-raced David O’Meara filly on the Knavesmire and she’s closely related to quality speedster El Caballo. Cox is probably already thinking Commonwealth Cup 2024 with this filly and she’ll gain vital course experience in the Princess Margaret. She could be a spot of value, as well, against some highly-touted rivals. IO: A big run from Symbology would make Nighteyes look attractively treated in the 50K ITV7 Weekly Jackpot Nursery at York as she went down by under a length to her last time, but I'm more interested in the claims of Blue Prince in the same contest. A disappointing favourite on debut in April, he's been brought along steadily by Richard Fahey since and looks to be learning on the job. His last run (replay below) was his best when second to a well-backed Cox runner and Blue Prince can take another step forwards now handicapping.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Could My Prospero be one to take on in the Sky Bet York Stakes? BL: There are easier ways of making money than taking on a William Haggas-trained hotpot at York, particularly a class dropper like My Prospero. However, there’s no doubt he has been a little disappointing this year, even allowing for his tough assignments in the Lockinge and Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, and you do feel he’ll have to improve his performance level to win this. It wouldn’t be a bad Group 1 if they all stand their ground and I could be persuaded to take on My Prospero with Alflaila from the Owen Burrows yard. He’s got more to give on his first go at 10 furlongs and the stable’s runners can usually be trusted after an absence. AA: My Prospero tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Sky Bet York Stakes and will more than likely find this easier than the Prince of Wales’s Stakes he contested last time. He finished fourth on that occasion, by no means disgraced in what was a strong renewal, but he couldn’t match the change of gear of those who finished in front of him in the closing stages. My Prospero was very easy to back near the off, too, him sweating up beforehand surely one of the main reasons why, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the preliminaries on Saturday. He faces some interesting rivals in the shape of the returning Alflaila, Royal Ascot winner Royal Champion and Johnny Murtagh’s thriving Mashhoor, however, and his price puts me off with that in mind. My Prospero may bounce back to his Champion Stakes form but I’ll happily pass him over at the 11/10 mark. MB: The dip in grade should clearly help My Prospero get back on track and he may well be too good, but he's yet to recapture his best so far this season despite some glowing reports out of the yard at the beginning of the year so there's a chance he could be on the decline for whatever reason. Alflaila has got to be of interest as Owen Burrows' horses always seem to go well first time out and he's definitely got a touch of class. IO: There wasn't much wrong with his run in the Lockinge to my eyes but Royal Ascot was a notable disappointment. He drifted from 11/2 to 15/2 and it will be fascinating to see if he's stronger in the market for this weaker assignment and how much confidence there is behind Alflaila and Mashhoor. I'm inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt with his smart three-year-old form far from a distant memory but as Ben suggests, there are easier ways of making money than backing a short-priced favourite with questions to answer.

Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Who is this weekend’s handicap hero in your eyes? MB: It's not on the ITV schedule but I'm sorely tempted to give the Crisford-trained Animate another chance after he finished last in Quinault's latest race. He was looked after when beaten on the July Course that day and connections put the poor showing down the rattling-quick ground but there must have been something amiss. He's much better than that based on all his previous form and while he's got to race off 3lb higher this weekend, he's also got conditions far more in his favour. He's one to look out for heading into the autumn too. AA: Most eyes will be on Ascot and York this weekend but there is a good mile and a half handicap at Newcastle and Brian Ellison’s Chillhi is a horse I’ve been waiting on to return to the venue. He has won both of his starts at Newcastle over seven furlongs and a mile and each time he has created a fine impression, looking a natural on the surface. Chillhi bolted up in a maiden and was well in command in the closing stages on his nursery debut in September last year. He has run a couple of solid races in handicaps on turf this season, likely to have finished even closer with a clear run over a mile and a half at Chester two starts back, and he again didn’t get the best run through upped further in trip at Haydock last time. The feeling is he remains in top form and he is just 1 lb higher than when winning his nursery at this course. There are a couple of other interesting three-year-olds in this, but Chillhi may be underestimated in the market as a result, and his record at this track must give him a big chance from this mark.