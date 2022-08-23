The Archie Watson-trained son of Havana Grey will tackle six furlongs for the first time in his career on the July Course when shouldering top weight under Hollie Doyle in a contest which offers prize money down to 10th place.

In seven starts this season Eddie’s Boy has secured victories at Southwell and in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, along with finishing third at Listed level in the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown Park and the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having finished outside the placings on his last two starts over five furlongs, connections of the Middleham Park Racing-owned colt believe now is the perfect time to try him over a new trip in a bid to help him get back into the winner’s enclosure.

Tom Palin, spokesman for owners Middleham Park Racing, said: “We are going up to six furlongs now as although he is a fast horse he might just have lost that edge he had over others earlier in the year as the cohort begins to get deeper and stronger.

“It might be now that he appreciates an extra furlong and that is the gamble we are taking. Places like Chester are good for front-runners but you can make all on the July Course as horses can get loose and roll on from it.

“His last couple of races it looked like he would appreciate the step up in trip while Havana Grey’s have been getting six furlongs already.

“I’d be something north of hopeful of him getting it. Whether he is better for it I don’t know - that is why we are coming here, to try it against this sort of opposition in a confined race.

“He has already won one sales race like this so we know he can do it and he is the best horse in the race on ratings.”

The form of Eddie’s Boy’s third in the Windsor Castle has been well advertised with the winner, Little Big Bear, securing Group One honours on his most recent start following an emphatic success in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh.