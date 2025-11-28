Saturday Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

The New Lion can advance his Champion Hurdle claims

Lossiemouth made the most of a straightforward task when returning to action at Punchestown last weekend, but three of the other four horses prominent in the Champion Hurdle ante-post betting all take each other on in a fascinating Fighting Fifth Hurdle (14:00) at Newcastle which looks bound to have an impact on the market for the big one in March. Reigning Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace is in the field too, but she’s an outsider again in a line-up where all eyes will be on Constititution Hill. An exceptional talent who won his first ten starts over hurdles, including the 2022 Fighting Fifth on the way to winning that season’s Champion Hurdle with the utmost ease, he returned from a year off the track to win his first two starts last term, including a third Christmas Hurdle. But things went badly wrong for him thereafter, suffering heavy falls in the Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle before a lacklustre effort at Punchestown. Constitution Hill would obviously be a huge threat if returning anywhere near his best, but he faces a couple of unbeaten rivals with the potential to make life difficult for him here. Dan Skelton’s The New Lion showed a good deal more improvement when a gutsy winner of the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, and the way he travels suggests he has the speed to cope with the drop back to two miles. He can confirm himself a hugely exciting prospect here, having achieved more so far than Willie Mullins’ highly-regarded Anzadam who was a Grade 3 winner at Fairyhouse and Naas last winter.

‘Horse In Focus’ Indemnity looks best in Gerry Feilden

There’s no shortage of quality and potential in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury (14:15), a premier handicap for second-season hurdlers which has been won this century by future Champion Hurdle winners Rock On Ruby and Epatante. Emma Lavelle won this in 2010 with Tocca Ferro, and she looks to have another likely type this time in Indemnity. A winner on the Flat for Roger Varian, Indemnity has made a very bright start over hurdles and ran up a hat-trick in handicaps, starting at Huntingdon and Warwick in April/May and then returning at Market Rasen in October when leading on the bridle approaching the last and just having to be shaken up to assert from Bowmore with the pair pulling a long way clear. Indemnity’s winning run was ended at Ascot last time, but he bumped into another progressive five-year-old in Alexei and caught the eye with the way he travelled strongly for much of the way, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, having loomed up two out before the winner gradually pulled three lengths clear on the flat. The winner has done plenty for the form since, following up with a smart win in the Greatwood at Cheltenham. Only 1 lb higher here, Indemnity can return to winning ways.

Jasmin de Grugy one to follow

Jasmin de Grugy looked one to keep following after an excellent season in 2024/25 and he can make a winning start to the current campaign in the Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle (15:15). Trained by Anthony Honeyball for J. P. McManus, Jasmin de Grugy ran up a five-timer last term under Richie McLernon, his first three wins coming over hurdles before a seamless switch to fences which brought him wins in handicaps at Southwell and Newbury. He was also runner-up in the Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase at the Punchestown Festival on his final start where he did well to reach the frame having been left poorly placed compared with the other principals. However, he kept on well to take second on the line, a dozen lengths behind winner Bill Baxter. Jasmin de Grugy earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that effort and, still only six, has further improvement in him. Having won first time out last season, and with Honeyball having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag and McLernon back in the saddle, everything looks in place for a big run from the lightly-weighted Jasmin de Grugy.