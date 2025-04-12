Saturday analysis | Jonquil appeals as 2000 Guineas type after impressing in victory in Greenham at Newbury

Ben Linfoot assesses Jonquil's 2000 Guineas prospects after the Juddmonte-owned colt laid down a marker in the Greenham at Newbury on Saturday.

The Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury, a race that has been run for over a century, has a rich history of being a platform for top-class horses from Orwell through to Mill Reef, Wollow, Celtic Swing and Frankel. Less so, in recent years, has it been a prolific trial for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Indeed, Frankel was the last horse to win the Greenham and the Guineas in 2011, while Night Of Thunder, in 2014, was the last 2000 Guineas winner to run in the Greenham (who completed the trial, anyway). It often showcases the talents of at least one good horse or more, though, and this year’s renewal can be viewed positively in that regard. The winner, JONQUIL, certainly can be filed in that category, at the very least. This was impressive on his third career start, benefitting from his time off, looking a different proposition to the horse that ran poorly in the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster on his final start at two. That day he was slowly away after getting worked up beforehand and a line can be drawn through that run. On his debut he had shown loads of promise, winning a good Sandown maiden that worked out well despite trouble in the run, and if he showed promise that day he delivered on it a Newbury. Taken back in the early stages by Oisin Murphy, he was soon tracking the form horse Rashabar in a group towards the stands’ side as Al Qudra led the other half of the field slightly more towards the far side. As the groups began to merge as one Murphy was travelling notably well on the outside of the pack, with William Buick riding away on Al Qudra and Sean Levey getting after Rashabar. Murphy waited, but approaching the furlong pole he asked his mount for his effort and the response was immediate, the son of Lope De Vega quickening to lead and lengthening clear with Rashabar who ran well a-length-and-a-half behind in second.

So, could Jonquil boost the Greenham's record in the 2000 Guineas? If he goes there he might well do and it should be remembered his new trainer Andrew Balding prepared Chaldean to win a 2000 Guineas for Juddmonte two years ago, that horse prepping for Classic glory in this very race, for all that he unshipped Frankie Dettori coming out of the stalls. The exciting thing about Jonquil is that he looks to have plenty of pace for a horse that is bred for a bit further. Out of the Dubawi mare, Jovial, from the family of Frankel, you would think a mile will be well within range and this well-balanced colt has the tools to deal with the undulations of the Rowley Mile. With all that in mind, in what looks an open year with no blindingly obvious standard bearer in the division, the revised quotes of 14/1 about him for the 2000 Guineas look very fair indeed. He appeals as a Guineas type, one that has proven he has trained on well, his fitness not in doubt, but the problem from an antepost point of view is that his owners, Juddmonte, have plenty of arrows to aim in the Guineas sphere and at this stage he could easily line up in the French Guineas instead. Cosmic Year is another iron in the Guineas fire for Juddmonte, an impressive winner at Kempton last week who could be anything, while they also have Field Of Gold, trained by the Gosdens and all set to reappear in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket next week. Firm decisions will probably be kept on hold until he runs, but out of that trio of Juddmonte-owned colts Jonquil looks the best equipped to launch a serious Guineas bid after what he did at Newbury. It might depend on what Field Of Gold does, but I suspect Jonquil will line up at Newmarket and I can see him running well.

