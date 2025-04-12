Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes full report and free video replay | Jonquil storms to Greenham win

Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power go 16/1 from 50s about the Juddmonte-owned winner for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 3.

The pair were two lengths clear of Sacaren in third with Diablo Rojo fourth.

Eventually sent off at 8/1, he travelled sweetly on the outside of the pack and found plenty for pressure in the final furlong, seeing off the challenge of runner-up Rashabar.

A winner at Sandown first time up last season, he flopped in the Flying Scotsman on his second and final start at two and drifted out to 12/1 from 5/1 for this assignment on Saturday morning.

The ex-Sir Michael Stoute-trained horse was also having his first start for Andrew Balding and he defied market weakness to run out a length-and-a-half winner under Oisin Murphy.

Balding said: “He looked a very smart horse for Sir Michael Stoute last year when he won his maiden at Sandown.

"I was thrilled when they said he was coming to us and his work has been very good and he settled well through the race and he hit the line strong.

“I’m really pleased as I thought he settled well and picked up well. He looked very smart on his debut, but then things didn’t go to plan the second time out, but we have had plenty of time with him and his work has been great.

“It looked like a mile suit him I would say. I would have thought Newmarket wouldn’t be a problem as he is a very well balanced horse.

“I think everyone who was connected with the horse previously was sure his run at Doncaster was just a blip as they had a very high opinion of him.

“We will wait and see what next week’s trials bring as he is in the English 2000 Guineas and he is in the French 2000 Guineas. Anything is possible and we will try that mile at some stage.

“The Guineas is not far away so we just have to see how he comes out of it and see what happens next week.”

'He's the perfect specimen'

Murphy said: “It was exactly what we hoped for. He is a very fast horse and if gets a mile it will be exciting. I’d imagine he will go for the 2000 Guineas if he is healthy, but Barry (Mahon racing manager to Juddmonte), the family, and Andrew will have a chat.

“You saw a really good horse there and I think Rashabar is a fair bench mark. He cruised up to him and it is only the third start of his life so I was really pleased.

“He is the perfect specimen. Think of the modern racehorse, and the likes of Auguste Rodin and all those champions, they are not very big and this lad is big enough.”

Brian Meehan said of the runner-up, Rashabar: “I’m very happy and that is what we came here to do. He has just needed the run a little bit.

“Sean (Levey) said he was doing all the things he necessarily wouldn’t have wanted to do. There was no real pace around us so we had to get on and go forward. There is massive improvement in him and I have been saying that all week. Here was a trial.

“Where we go next I would say Newmarket is high on the list and there could be a good 20 percent improvement in him. It still might be France, but we will wait and see.

“Today there was a lot of water on it (the ground) and Newbury have been incredible in what they have done.

“We will have a chat with Sean on a work morning next week and we will talk it over.

“We just wanted to get that out of the way as he weighed in last night at 508 kgs, which is a huge amount of weight, so he would have just needed that run.

“He has been placed in two Group Ones and the last one was on ground he didn’t like. He is going to be a great horse this year.”