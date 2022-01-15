Pipe can Roque in the Ultima again

The fog lifted, just about, at both Kempton and Warwick on Saturday and there was plenty of enjoyable action with Eclair Surf running away with the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Handicap Chase and Cobblers Dream doing a similar sort of thing in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

Today was about them. Eclair Surf was another fine example of Emma Lavelle’s talents with a staying handicap chaser – and it was also a very well-judged ride from Tom Bellamy on the front end at Warwick, his mount winning the battle for the lead despite an early clamour for the position.

Chirico Vallis kept him honest for a few fences, but Eclair Surf soon opened up a lead that he didn’t relinquish, one fencing error not enough to stop his momentum as he ran them ragged on a punishing final circuit.

At Kempton it was a similar story. Jack Quinlan was always prominent on Cobblers Dream, as was the second-placed horse Highway One O Two, and very little got into contention from the rear.

The handicapper will have his say with both after the pair won competitive Saturday handicaps by wide margins, so, it’s only natural to look ahead to the future by picking out the promising efforts from those beaten in behind.

At Warwick in the Classic Chase, I very much liked GERICAULT ROQUE’s run in second. Beaten 13 lengths by Eclair Surf, he’s unlikely to go up at all for this effort but it was another very good performance from a promising and lightly-raced staying chaser.

This was just the six-year-old’s fourth start over fences but he jumped like an old hand, just one novicey mistake at the first fence down the back straight on the first circuit to mark him down. Kept wide by Tom Scudamore, he tried to wear down Eclair Surf after the turn into the home straight but the winner was too good.

There was no shame in that. The David Pipe yard have been struggling – he has had one winner from his last 43 runners and only a handful of those have run to form – so in that context this was a mighty run and there’s more to come from this fellow.

He’s on the radar for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, for which he's 25/1 with Hills and Unibet. He travels well and can cope with the slight drop in trip, while connections won that race a couple of times with Un Temps Pour Tout.

Gericault Roque could sneak in that race with a light weight and two years ago The Conditional was placed in the Warwick Classic Chase before landing the Ultima. Lightning could well strike twice.