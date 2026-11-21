You can’t beat watching a top steeplechaser in action and it was a pleasure to view Grey Dawning laugh at his rivals in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Yes, it wasn’t the deepest renewal, the unusually quick ground conditions (for Haydock at this time of year) ensuring horses like Inothewayurthinkin, Heart Wood, Banbridge and Iroko didn’t take up their entries in the race.

But you can only beat what’s in front of you and the style in which he did it; jumping well, travelling smoothly and quickening clear once asked, are all the hallmarks of a top-class staying chaser.

That he could only finish a 16-and-a-half length fourth to Gaelic Warrior in the Cheltenham Gold Cup says plenty about the talents of the winner, but that test at Cheltenham in March requires a unique combination of class and stamina and it’s of no detriment to Grey Dawning that he doesn’t quite look to have what it takes for the assignment.

Dan Skelton has admitted as much himself, so it will be fascinating to see how he campaigns a horse who will be turning 10 in January for the rest of the season.

The Ryanair was mentioned for his Cheltenham Festival target and that’s understandable, while Skelton said he’ll get a King George entry (only in case it gets rescheduled to a left-handed track) and perhaps a Savills Chase one at Leopardstown, too, over Christmas.

He won't go to a right-handed track, but Leopardstown looks a very good idea.

Rather than running him in the Savills Chase, though, where an ultra-strong home contingent will be in opposition over the festive period, I’d be seriously thinking about the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival at the end of January for him.