Our Ben Linfoot enjoyed Grey Dawning's Haydock performance and he thinks there is a perfect race for him in Ireland.
You can’t beat watching a top steeplechaser in action and it was a pleasure to view Grey Dawning laugh at his rivals in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.
Yes, it wasn’t the deepest renewal, the unusually quick ground conditions (for Haydock at this time of year) ensuring horses like Inothewayurthinkin, Heart Wood, Banbridge and Iroko didn’t take up their entries in the race.
But you can only beat what’s in front of you and the style in which he did it; jumping well, travelling smoothly and quickening clear once asked, are all the hallmarks of a top-class staying chaser.
That he could only finish a 16-and-a-half length fourth to Gaelic Warrior in the Cheltenham Gold Cup says plenty about the talents of the winner, but that test at Cheltenham in March requires a unique combination of class and stamina and it’s of no detriment to Grey Dawning that he doesn’t quite look to have what it takes for the assignment.
Dan Skelton has admitted as much himself, so it will be fascinating to see how he campaigns a horse who will be turning 10 in January for the rest of the season.
The Ryanair was mentioned for his Cheltenham Festival target and that’s understandable, while Skelton said he’ll get a King George entry (only in case it gets rescheduled to a left-handed track) and perhaps a Savills Chase one at Leopardstown, too, over Christmas.
He won't go to a right-handed track, but Leopardstown looks a very good idea.
Rather than running him in the Savills Chase, though, where an ultra-strong home contingent will be in opposition over the festive period, I’d be seriously thinking about the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival at the end of January for him.
It is not a meeting high on Skelton’s agenda – he has never had a runner at the DRF – but the Irish challenge usually thins out a little between the Savills and the Irish Gold Cup and the ground at Leopardstown for the DRF often comes up on the good side.
The Ryanair target could be key, as Skelton probably wouldn’t entertain the DRF if he was prepping him for the Gold Cup, but Fact To File went from finishing third in the Irish Gold Cup to Ryanair winner in 2025 and it can be, effectively, a drop in class.
It’s a race that should come under serious consideration as it looks ideal for him, certainly in terms of distance and track configuration, while timing-wise it is perfect as well.
Yes, you might well bump into a Willie Mullins monster or two. But he won't run an armada in the race six weeks out from the Cheltenham Gold Cup and what are the alternatives?
Other options at that time of year include the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and Denman Chase at Newbury, but they are both Grade 2s. At his age, Grey Dawning wants to be aiming for more top-level prizes.
Indeed, this horse's opportunities to win Grade 1s will be thinning out as he hits double digits, but Saturday showed he’s got more in the tank yet.
It remains to be seen if Skelton entertains the idea of the DRF. He hasn’t been interested in getting involved in the Mullins-dominated playground before, but that’s not to say that won’t change in the future.
With Grey Dawning, he might just have the ideal horse to have a go. And sinking a few Mullins hotpots wouldn't half seal this horse's legacy, for all that it would obviously be a difficult task.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.