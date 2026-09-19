Saturday analysis: Charlie Appleby in insane form heading into Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket

Can you remember Charlie Appleby’s form in June?

Not only did he not have a runner in the Betfred Oaks or the Betfred Derby, but he didn’t have a runner at the whole Epsom meeting.

At Royal Ascot he went 0/12, with his best chance, 9/4 shot Notable Speech, finishing sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes behind 50/1 winner Ten Bob Tony.

In the whole of June he had just the six winners, his lowest total in that month in his training career. Most of his Junes are much more fruitful – in 2022 he had 19 winners, including four winners at Royal Ascot, for example.

But the green shoots of recovery began to sprout in July. Sometimes there’s no place like home and at Newmarket’s July Festival Appleby had four winners, quietening chat of his disappointing season.

As so often with an underperforming big Flat yard, much of the resurgence has been thanks to the two-year-olds. No matter what the older horses have been doing, if the juveniles are performing the future is bright.

And the future is positively brimming with potential for Appleby given the exploits of his two-year-old team in the last month or so.

In September, Appleby is 10 from 17 with his juveniles.

On September 10 Musical Times hosed up in the May Hill and is 11/10 for the Fillies’ Mile.

On September 12 Desert Castle did similar in the Champagne Stakes and is 7/4 for the Dewhurst.

Later on the same day Al Hudaiba won the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine.

On September 18 he had a juvenile double at Newbury with Sorrengail and Bin Jahwar.

Today, Saturday September 19, Flower Show impressed at Newmarket an hour before Nabati landed the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.