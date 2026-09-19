Mill Reef Stakes report and replay: Nabati edges thriller

Nabati came out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.
The race was run in memory of the late Ian Balding and for much of the final furlong it looked as if Jolivette was going to take the prize back to Kingsclere for his son Andrew.
She was still in front 50 yards out but William Buick conjured one final effort from the 7/4 winner who hit the line a short-head to the good.
It was only a neck back to 5/4 favourite Arapaho Gold in third. Michael Dods' charge ran a big race under a three-pound penalty having been off the bridle earlier than usual.
Sky Bet and Paddy Power left Nabati unchanged at 20/1 for next year's Betfred 2000 Guineas.
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“He was tough there I thought,” the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: “We thought we’d ride him a bit more forward but he came out a bit awkward so we ended up where we were. He was in a good rhythm and I got after him a bit earlier. He had to fight, which he did.
“Doncaster last time the action unfolded by the stands’ rail and we were in the middle of the track and he probably didn’t have a hard race as a consequence of that. But it was a brave call by Charlie to run here and it was repaid.
“It was all quite smooth but he had to dig deep at the last bit. The filly set a good standard and Arapaho Gold was third. It was a good performance.”
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