Mill Reef Stakes report and replay: Nabati edges thriller

Nabati came out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

The race was run in memory of the late Ian Balding and for much of the final furlong it looked as if Jolivette was going to take the prize back to Kingsclere for his son Andrew. She was still in front 50 yards out but William Buick conjured one final effort from the 7/4 winner who hit the line a short-head to the good. It was only a neck back to 5/4 favourite Arapaho Gold in third. Michael Dods' charge ran a big race under a three-pound penalty having been off the bridle earlier than usual. Sky Bet and Paddy Power left Nabati unchanged at 20/1 for next year's Betfred 2000 Guineas.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits