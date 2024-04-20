Saturday analysis and horses to follow from the Greenham and Fred Darling at Newbury

All eyes on Troy to spark Flat into life

The Flat season very rarely starts with a bang these days but the beginning of the 2024 campaign has been particularly subdued for a variety of reasons.

Wet weather has certainly played a part, the dampest of winters followed by a soggy spring, and that has seen testing conditions prevail for the early turf meetings while behind the scenes trainers have struggled to get their horses out on the grass gallops.

Then we’ve had unusual interest in the UK jumps trainers’ championship thanks to a certain W P Mullins and his Closutton battalion, a feat basically signed and sealed after Macdermott’s Scottish National win, while this week’s Classic trials have not amounted to much at all.

In the Craven Stakes you would think a dominant winner would cause waves in the 2000 Guineas antepost market, but revised 25/1 odds about Haatem barely caused a ripple, understandable when you consider the disappointing performances of the better-fancied horses in the trial, combined with the fact he couldn’t get near City Of Troy at two.

The looming presence of City Of Troy over the antepost markets has had a knock-on effect on the meaningfulness of the trials, his juvenile form being franked by the likes of Haatem only strengthening his grip on the 2000 Guineas.

Indeed, it feels like the Flat season won’t really catch fire until we see the son of Justify on the Rowley Mile in two weeks’ time, the most interesting angle from this week’s trials being the confidence in Richard Hannon’s Rosallion on the back of some good performances from his apparently inferior stablemates.

He was further backed into 4/1 for the Guineas on Saturday, the son of Blue Point seemingly working the house down at Marlborough, stablemate Son’s good fourth in the Greenham adding an extra layer of confidence on the back of wins for Hannon's fellow three-year-olds Haatem, Voyage and Star Style this week.

There must be plenty of confidence in him getting the mile, too, given he’s as big as 16/1 in the betting for the Commonwealth Cup, the most obvious race for him at Royal Ascot if he ends up running like a non-stayer at Newmarket the first weekend in May.