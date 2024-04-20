Coral Scottish Grand National: Macdermott wins for Willie Mullins

Things got off to a worrying start for the Closutton maestro when Mr Incredible pulled himself up before the first and stablemate We'llhavewan unseated his rider at that obstacle but for the rest of the contest his winner could be seen travelling strongly under the trainer's nephew Danny.

He was in front two out and from there it was a straight shootout with 20/1 runner-up Surrey Quest and there was never more than half-a-length between the pair.

By the line that had been eroded to a nose with the the judge taking four minutes to separate the principals.

For good measure Mullins had the fourth, fifth and sixth courtesy of Klarc Kent (50/1), Ontheropes (66/1) and Spanish Harlem (12/1). Git Maker (8/1) was third.

Betfair and Paddy Power now make the remarkable trainer 1/20 to be the first Irish-handler to land the British crown since the great Vincent O'Brien 70 years go.