Willie Mullins celebrates with Macdermott
Willie Mullins celebrates with Macdermott

Coral Scottish Grand National: Macdermott wins for Willie Mullins

By David Ord
16:04 · SAT April 20, 2024

Willie Mullins struck a potentially decisive blow in the trainers' title fight when Macdermott (18/1) won a thrilling renewal of the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

Things got off to a worrying start for the Closutton maestro when Mr Incredible pulled himself up before the first and stablemate We'llhavewan unseated his rider at that obstacle but for the rest of the contest his winner could be seen travelling strongly under the trainer's nephew Danny.

He was in front two out and from there it was a straight shootout with 20/1 runner-up Surrey Quest and there was never more than half-a-length between the pair.

By the line that had been eroded to a nose with the the judge taking four minutes to separate the principals.

For good measure Mullins had the fourth, fifth and sixth courtesy of Klarc Kent (50/1), Ontheropes (66/1) and Spanish Harlem (12/1). Git Maker (8/1) was third.

Betfair and Paddy Power now make the remarkable trainer 1/20 to be the first Irish-handler to land the British crown since the great Vincent O'Brien 70 years go.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "That was magic. An unexposed Willie Mullins novice in a staying handicap chase is what you want to be on. He has his jumping issues and we ended up on the deck one day at Limerick and even the fall that day has really taught him to be efficient.

"He made a few mistakes on the way around today, leaving the back one came around my outside and I knew I didn't want to press him for home that early.

"We went forward after jumping the fourth and third last and he was good and tough when I needed him off the back of the last.

"I'd say the title is far from over, the Skeltons are true battlers and they'll be coming at us all next week. We're doing well but it's not over yet."

