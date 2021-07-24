Horse racing form analysis and comment: Ben Linfoot talks Adayar, Mohaafeth and more

With the summer holidays here thousands of vacation-hungry Brits will have a daily eye on the traffic light system for international travel in the hope of hopping abroad.

We might have enjoyed a mini heatwave over the past week but on the back of that thunderstorms look inevitable, though sadly not at Ascot in time for Wonderful Tonight who was pulled out of the King George on account of the fast ground.

Still, we had a compelling contest, won in brilliant style by the Cazoo Derby hero Adayar, who heads our tenuous Saturday traffic-light system analysis; GREEN means good, very good, AMBER says we’re on the fence and RED is a bad day at the office.

🚦 GREEN: Adayar storms to King George success

It was so good to see the Derby winner, ADAYAR, beast his way to King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes glory for the Classic generation at Ascot on Saturday.

The first Epsom colt to win this historic contest since Galileo 20 years ago, he was only the fourth Derby winner to have contested Ascot’s midsummer highlight in that timeframe and he succeeded where Kris Kin, Workforce and Anthony Van Dyck failed.

There were a few worrying moments early on – he ran keenly down the hill as Broome drifted across him to set the gallop on the front end – but if any energy was wasted in those early furlongs it didn’t show where it mattered.

He powered his way to the front when the bell rang on the turn for home and when Mishriff, the final challenger, loomed up on his outside, he found plenty as he galloped on relentlessly for a one-and-three-quarter-length victory.

The Frankel colt is part of wider themes in 2021 – his stallion taking all before him at the top level as he firmly grasps the mantle from his own sire, the recently-deceased Galileo, and in turn Godolphin and Charlie Appleby dominating the three-year-old middle-distance division that has been Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore’s for so long.

There is more work to be done on that score. The St Leger, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the QIPCO British Champion Stakes could all be divided up by the talent at Moulton Paddocks and Adayar could conceivably run in any of those races, with preference seemingly for Paris judging by Appleby’s immediate reaction.

Unfortunately the trainer missed his colt’s big day due to being pinged by the NHS app. He will have been delighted to see Adayar perform his own version of self isolation, though, and such was the force of nature on display it could well be that the best is yet to come.