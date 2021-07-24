King George report, reaction and replay: Derby winner Adayar strikes again

Adayar became the first horse for 20 years to complete the Cazoo Derby/King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes double with a powerful display at Ascot.
William Buick opted to partner stablemate Hurricane Lane at Epsom but was back in the saddle here and he had one or two anxious moments early as his partner refused to settle in behind the pacemaking Broome.
He eventually did and turning in was on the heels of the leader and poised to strike.
Soon in front, the son of Frankel was immediately challenged by Mishriff who for a stride or two looked set to go past the leader. However he was completely outstayed by the relentless Adayar, who hit the line a length-and-three-quarters to the good.
Favourite Love could never land a blow in third.
“I’m a bit speechless, to be honest,” Buick told ITV. “I’m very fortunate to ride these horses, he’s a great horse and he was a great Derby winner, today he was giving me the feeling of endless power. It’s just a privilege to be able to ride these horses because they don’t come around very often.”
“Charlie (Appleby, trainer) wasn’t worried,” Buick said of the quick going. He obviously had conversations with His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed) and they were adamant that the ground wasn’t a issue for him.
“Good horses, they can adapt and that’s exactly what the horse did, from turning into Swinley Bottom it was a very simple race to ride. He dropped his head and when I picked him up, it was instant.”
Hugh Anderson, managing director of owner Godolphin, said: “Charlie Appleby very sadly got pinged and is doing his covid quarantine until tomorrow. He will be absolutely thrilled, I think his season could not be going better.
“To me that seemed like a very decisive win by an Epsom Derby winner – credit to Charlie and his team and of course credit to Sheikh Mohammed. It really is just brilliant, he’s going from strength to strength is Charlie.”
Trainer John Gosden was thrilled with the performance of second-placed Mishriff.
He said: “It was a super race. I’ve always said, I’ve been lucky enough to win it with Nathaniel, Taghrooda and Enable as three-year-olds, they get a lot of weight. I said it again after the Eclipse when it was 10lb and here it was 11lb, it’s a lot.
“Ours has run an absolute blinder but the winner is a rapidly improving colt. I thought he looked magnificent in the pre-parade ring and I thought ‘Houston, we’re in trouble here’ but ours ran a blinder and we’ll go to the Juddmonte to take on another three-year-old and give more weight away! There’s nothing wrong with that, though, I love to see the three-year-olds against their elders.”
Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 5/1 for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp. Betfair and Paddy Power are the same price and 2/1 from 5s for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster.