King George report, reaction and replay: Derby winner Adayar strikes again

Adayar became the first horse for 20 years to complete the Cazoo Derby/King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes double with a powerful display at Ascot.

William Buick opted to partner stablemate Hurricane Lane at Epsom but was back in the saddle here and he had one or two anxious moments early as his partner refused to settle in behind the pacemaking Broome. He eventually did and turning in was on the heels of the leader and poised to strike. Soon in front, the son of Frankel was immediately challenged by Mishriff who for a stride or two looked set to go past the leader. However he was completely outstayed by the relentless Adayar, who hit the line a length-and-three-quarters to the good. Favourite Love could never land a blow in third.

Reaction to Adayar's King George win “I’m a bit speechless, to be honest,” Buick told ITV. “I’m very fortunate to ride these horses, he’s a great horse and he was a great Derby winner, today he was giving me the feeling of endless power. It’s just a privilege to be able to ride these horses because they don’t come around very often.” “Charlie (Appleby, trainer) wasn’t worried,” Buick said of the quick going. He obviously had conversations with His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed) and they were adamant that the ground wasn’t a issue for him. “Good horses, they can adapt and that’s exactly what the horse did, from turning into Swinley Bottom it was a very simple race to ride. He dropped his head and when I picked him up, it was instant.”