Sandown Saturday entries: Willie Mullins turns to big guns

As the title battle draws to a close, the champion trainer has turned to the big guns in his quest to reel in Dan Skelton and retain the crown.

He has a huge potential team for the bet365 Gold Cup which includes long-term market leaders High Class Hero and Dancing City, Scottish National one-two Captain Cody and Klarc Kent, last year’s winner Minella Cocooner and Randox Grand National third Grangeclare West.

He has six in the bet365 Oaksey Chase in Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Classic Getaway, El Fabiolo plus Aintree winners Gaelic Warrior and Gentleman De Mee.

Energumene is joined in the bet365 Celebration Chase by Gaelic Warrior, Impaire Et Passe and Il Etait Temps.

Lossiemouth is the star turn in the bet365 Select Hurdle, a race in which the trainer could also run El Fabiolo, Jade de Grugy and Kitzbuhel.

Mullins has four in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase with Chosen Witness, Lombron, O’Moore Park and Paggane while if it all comes down to the closing bet365 Handicap Hurdle he could be represented by Bunting, Dr Eggman, Jump Allen and King Alexander.

Skelton has 33 entries of his own across the card including three in the bet365 Gold Cup and eight in the finale.