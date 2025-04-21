Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Some of the Mullins big names entered at Sandown
Some of the Mullins big names entered at Sandown

Sandown Saturday entries: Willie Mullins turns to big guns

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon April 21, 2025 · 2h ago

Lossiemouth, Gaelic Warrior, Energumene, El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe could all form part of Willie Mullins’ raiding party at Sandown on Saturday.

As the title battle draws to a close, the champion trainer has turned to the big guns in his quest to reel in Dan Skelton and retain the crown.

He has a huge potential team for the bet365 Gold Cup which includes long-term market leaders High Class Hero and Dancing City, Scottish National one-two Captain Cody and Klarc Kent, last year’s winner Minella Cocooner and Randox Grand National third Grangeclare West.

He has six in the bet365 Oaksey Chase in Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Classic Getaway, El Fabiolo plus Aintree winners Gaelic Warrior and Gentleman De Mee.

Energumene is joined in the bet365 Celebration Chase by Gaelic Warrior, Impaire Et Passe and Il Etait Temps.

Lossiemouth is the star turn in the bet365 Select Hurdle, a race in which the trainer could also run El Fabiolo, Jade de Grugy and Kitzbuhel.

Mullins has four in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase with Chosen Witness, Lombron, O’Moore Park and Paggane while if it all comes down to the closing bet365 Handicap Hurdle he could be represented by Bunting, Dr Eggman, Jump Allen and King Alexander.

Skelton has 33 entries of his own across the card including three in the bet365 Gold Cup and eight in the finale.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING