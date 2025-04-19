Sandown Friday entries: Big three set for bet365 Mile clash

Andre Fabre has entered Alcantor , a winner of a Group Three at Saint-Cloud on his return while Darley Stakes winner Lead Artist is set to represent the Gosdens.

Tamfana won the Sun Chariot at Newmarket during a campaign in which she established herself as one of the leading milers while Dancing Gemini has a fitness advantage having easily landed the Doncaster Mile last month.

The former hasn’t run since landing the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and William Buick has been booked to ride next week.

The trio appear among ten six-day entries for the contest.

Charlie Appleby has entered Arabian Crown and Ancient Wisdom in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes.

Buick is pencilled in to ride the former who won the Classic Trial on this card last term but was then on the sidelines until finishing fourth at Meydan in March.

Karl Burke is also double-handed with Royal Champion and Royal Rhyme with Al Aasy, Almaqam, Peace Man, See The Fire and Witch Hunter completing the field.

Swagman, who chased home Hotazhell in the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown when last seen, is one of two Aidan O’Brien-trained entries in the bet365 Classic Trial.

Trinity College, a winner at Naas last month, is the other Ballydoyle possible.

Another formline involving Hotazhell looks set to be represented via Windslord, who was third behind Jessica Harrington’s charge in the Beresford Stakes, on target to run for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

The Gosdens could unleash the Frankel colt Damysus, an impressive Southwell winner on his only start to date for Wathnan Racing, and Devil’s Advocate, a well-bred son of Too Darn Hot who scored at Chelmsford in October.

I Am I Said and Sir Dinadan are among a field of eight for the Ralph Beckett team and Appleby’s Doncaster maiden winner Bedouin Prince is the other possible at this stage.