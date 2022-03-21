Runner-up to Put The Kettle On in last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, the eight-year-old had been well supported to go one better in this season’s renewal.

However, heavy rain fell on watered ground at Prestbury Park on Wednesday forcing connections to pull him out.

Skelton said: “We obviously couldn’t run Nube Negra in that, as we knew the result if we were going to run him in those conditions, so he will go to Sandown.

“We did briefly discuss two and half miles at Aintree, but we don’t feel that is his trip, so he is going straight to Sandown for the Celebration Chase.”

Skelton, like his mentor Paul Nicholls, failed to strike at Cheltenham, but recorded several near misses.

Langer Dan was sent off favourite for the concluding race of the meeting, the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, but was brought down at the second flight when Grand Jury fell.

Skelton said: “He is absolutely fine, but he will go to Aintree and probably run in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap on the Friday.”

That was a low point for the Alcester handler after the high of Protektorat’s fine third in the Gold Cup behind A Plus Tard and Minella Indo.

“We were delighted with Protektorkat,” said Skelton.