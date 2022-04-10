Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen insists he will not go back on his decision to retire but admits watching someone else ride his Randox Grand National winning horse Noble Yeats will “feel like a girlfriend going off with someone else”.

The 39-year-old revealed last week that his ride in Saturday’s race would be his last and despite winning the most famous steeplechase in the world he will be back at his desk on Monday morning. Waley-Cohen, who won Saturday’s Grand National on the 50/1 chance his father Robert owns, founded dental firm Portman Healthcare in 2008 and remains its CEO. The family were planning to fly to Ireland today (Sunday) to see Noble Yeats and trainer Emmet Mullins, who won the race with his first ever runner. Speaking to The Jockey Club, Waley-Cohen explained: "I’ll 100% be back to work on Monday! Life keeps moving and one of the things that I’ve learned is things like these are incredible highs and you’ve got to have a steady reintroduction back into life, otherwise the down is too severe, so it’s actually quite helpful to get on with things. "I’ll be in the office and we’ve got a conference in Manchester on Tuesday and I’ll be there so it’s just onwards really. It’s great and there’s nothing better than having people there to support you."

Noble Yeats on his way to Grand National glory under the remarkable Waley-Cohen

Despite victory at Aintree on Saturday being the culmination of years of hard work and his 10th attempt in the Grand National, he stresses he is not tempted to come out of retirement. Asked what it will be like to watch other jockeys wear the colours of his racehorse owner father Robert and even ride his Grand National-winning horse, he said: “Other jockeys have carried my dad’s colours before. Work is that busy that I haven’t been able to ride every horse. “When you have a horse like Noble Yeats it’s going to feel like a girlfriend going off with someone else I suppose! “In this situation though it’s all with pleasure, they’re family days and you can still enjoy it as a family day even if you’re not riding.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

There were also no wild parties afterwards – just a long trip home in the car with Annabel, 40, at the wheel and the chance to read messages of congratulations on his phone. Waley-Cohen, who is now the only amateur rider ever to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National, added: “To be honest it was a long journey home! “We ended up sat in a traffic jam so I had a chance to read my messages and there was so much goodwill after it and so many incredible messages. I enjoyed watching the replays and replying to people and enjoying it really. “It feels different to winning the Gold Cup on Long Run and you get a real sense that this is the people’s race. The Grand National captures everybody’s imagination in a different way to the Gold Cup and you just get the sense of the excitement. It feels like lots of people have really enjoyed the story, which is very special. “My phone is burning red hot! It’s so nice because I’ve had so many nice messages and so many kind words and that’s actually what you remember in the long term I think. “I watched the race back with the social media guys at The Jockey Club at the racecourse before heading home. I had actually walked the course to give some tips to one of the jockeys Alice (Stevens) who hadn’t ridden it before on the Thursday. “They recorded all that and then on the Saturday they said to me they weren’t really expecting that to be a chat from the Grand National-winning jockey! I’ve seen the race back and we certainly got lucky, what a charmed run round!”

Many of Waley-Cohen’s family and friends were there to see history being made, including wife Annabel and his children Max, nine, Scarlet, six, and two year old Xander. However, there were exceptions, including his sister who was abroad and his brother Thomas, who tragically died of cancer aged 20 in 2004. He added: “My sister was sadly away on a holiday which she’d booked and had kept being moved back due to the pandemic so unfortunately she couldn’t make it, but it was pretty much a full family affair other than that. “My kids will never forget it and I think the older two are just completely overwhelmed by it. It was a surreal experience and you couldn’t get bigger than that so they’ll spend a long time hunting for another day like it! “They loved it and we’ve had a good family day today, enjoying breakfast with the trophy on the table! We’ll definitely have pictures all around the house for years to come. “Days like those are family days and as a family if somebody is not there it’s very noticeable. Your mind always goes to Thomas on these days, but it’s joy of happiness and also a little bit of reflection. “Dad’s trying to get everything organised so we’re going to see if we can’t get ourselves over to Ireland in time for this evening’s ‘homecoming’.”

What a way for Sam Waley-Cohen to bow out