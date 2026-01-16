Sam Twiston-Davies excited by Paul Nicholls links

Sam Twiston-Davies hopes he can enjoy more Grade One glory days with Paul Nicholls after it was announced that the pair will join forces again next season.

The Ditcheat handler revealed on Friday that he plans to use the 33-year-old, who served as stable jockey from 2014 to 2017, on a more frequent basis next season following the news that Harry Cobden is to become JP McManus’s retained rider next term. During their previous spell together the pair enjoyed numerous Grade One victories together including with Dodging Bullets in the 2014 Tingle Creek and 2015 Queen Mother, and in the 2016 French Champion Hurdle with Ptit Zig. And having acted as supersub to the 14-time champion trainer in more recent seasons, including when steering Clan Des Obeaux to glory in the 2019 King George and 2021 Punchestown Gold Cup, Twiston-Davies is excited about joining forces with Nicholls again.

Sam Twiston-Davies wins on Clan Des Obeaux

Twiston-Davies said: “It probably all took everyone a bit by surprise (when Harry got the JP job), but when he was a bit sore at Kempton Park I rode one for Paul there and it was obviously when all the news was starting to filter out. He said when he got back from holiday we would sit down and have a chat because at the end of the day we are in two very different positions. “When I was there he got his championship back and it then got competitive again from there, but now I’ve gone off and done things at home, and with lots of different people. “I don’t know exactly how it will go, but I will say how I see it working and he will say how he sees it working. We will have a chat and try and work it out and come to a mutual agreement and have a bit of fun. “He knows my CV well as he practically created it. It is nice that we had multiple Graded wins, and Champion Chase as such, and even things like when we popped Ptit Zig over to Auteuil to win a French Champion Hurdle. Days like that are very hard to replace, but you know with a man like that on your side you could be doing it again which is nice.”

