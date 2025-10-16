Ryan Moore expected to miss remainder of the year through injury

Aidan O'Brien feels it is likely to be 2026 before Ryan Moore returns to race-riding.
The Ballydoyle stable's number one jockey has been on the sidelines since it was revealed he had suffered a fractured femur bone in his leg at the end of August.
Belgian-born, French-based star Christophe Soumillon has been acting as able deputy on some of O'Brien's leading lights since then, including when partnering dual Oaks winner Minnie Hauk who was narrowly denied by Daryz in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Soumillon continues his association with the all-conquering Irish yard on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, keeping the ride on Irish Champion Stakes winner Delacroix in the much-talked-about clash with Ombudsman and Calandagan in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.
Speaking on a press call organised by Ascot and British Champions Day on Thursday, O'Brien said: "Christophe is very good and has rode plenty for us over the years.
"Ryan seems to be in good form, I think he's getting there. But I would imagine it'll be next year.
"I can't see any different but obviously you could talk to Ryan and he might tell you more. But I imagine with the injury that he had he'll have to give it time and Ryan will be thinking long-term rather than short-term."
As well as Delacroix, Soumillon's other Ascot rides are Stay True in the British Champions Long Distance Cup, Mission Central in the British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes, Bedtime Story in the Fillies & Mares and The Lion In Winter in the QEII.
