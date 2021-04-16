Ryan Moore: Betfair ambassador on Saturday rides

13:30 Glounthaune

Aidan is two from two with his juvenile runners this season, so let’s hope this Kodiac colt can keep the run going. He cost a fair bit at the sales last year, I see.

14:00 Cadamosto

He is one of the 2yos to have won and I thought he was very good when winning for me at Dundalk from a couple of horses with experience. This will obviously be tougher and he has a 5lb penalty, but he looks a good sort and should go very well.

14:35 Lancaster House

His form tailed off towards the end of last season but we know he tends to come to hand early, and he beat Speak In Colours convincingly in this race last season. He is a very good horse on his day, and he must have a fair chance if on his A-game once again.