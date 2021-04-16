Horse Racing
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore: Betfair ambassador on Saturday rides

By Sporting Life
17:03 · FRI April 16, 2021

13:30 Glounthaune

Aidan is two from two with his juvenile runners this season, so let’s hope this Kodiac colt can keep the run going. He cost a fair bit at the sales last year, I see.

14:00 Cadamosto

He is one of the 2yos to have won and I thought he was very good when winning for me at Dundalk from a couple of horses with experience. This will obviously be tougher and he has a 5lb penalty, but he looks a good sort and should go very well.

14:35 Lancaster House

His form tailed off towards the end of last season but we know he tends to come to hand early, and he beat Speak In Colours convincingly in this race last season. He is a very good horse on his day, and he must have a fair chance if on his A-game once again.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

15:10 Broome

A narrow fourth in the Derby two seasons ago, little went right for him afterwards. That was until his reappearance win at Naas where he probably wasn’t that far off his 3yo best in winning easily. He looks the one to beat in here.

15:45 Wordsworth

He is a brother to Kew Gardens and he clearly ran with considerable promise when second to High Definition at two, and we all saw what the winner did next time. And the third won twice afterwards too, and finished second to me in the Ballysax recently. Aidan seems very happy with his progress and clearly this longer trip will suit, but I imagine he has left plenty to work on.

16:50 Blue Planet

This Kingman colt finished third over 7f at Dundalk in October, and I don’t know much about him other than that at the moment. There is a lot of pace on the distaff side, so I can see why they are stepping him down to 6f, though.

