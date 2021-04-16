Horse Racing
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Racing Only Bettor | Episode 85 | Napple Pie

By Sporting Life
15:14 · FRI April 16, 2021

We have a full complement of the Racing Only Bettor crew to take you through all the action this weekend.

The ‘Western Meeting’ in Ayr is the focus fixture on Sunday and the lads have some juice priced tips for the Scottish Champion Hurdle and the Scottish National.

There is also Graded action from Newbury with a nice and easy ‘Fred Darling’ to find the winner of. Kevin also takes a look at the ‘Gladness’ and ‘Alleged’ Stakes in the Curragh on Saturday, so something for everyone.

Click here to listen to the Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast

