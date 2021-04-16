Racing Only Bettor | Episode 85 | Napple Pie

The ‘Western Meeting’ in Ayr is the focus fixture on Sunday and the lads have some juice priced tips for the Scottish Champion Hurdle and the Scottish National.

There is also Graded action from Newbury with a nice and easy ‘Fred Darling’ to find the winner of. Kevin also takes a look at the ‘Gladness’ and ‘Alleged’ Stakes in the Curragh on Saturday, so something for everyone.

Click here to listen to the Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast