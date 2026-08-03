Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle to ride in the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

Moore has usually been required to ride in Ireland but the Phoenix Stakes has been moved to Sunday, freeing up the leading reader to make a rare appearance in the team competition.

Moore has only contested the Shergar Cup once in it's 24 year history - that was in 2006 when he claimed the Alistair Haggis Silver Trophy for the leading rider with two winners.

Moore will compete in the Great Britain and Ireland team.

Saffie Osborne had already been announced and their line-up will be completed by Dylan Browne McMonagle who showcased his talent with some brilliantly executed rides at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last week.

Although his riding helped propel Joseph O'Brien to the leading trainer's title at Goodwood, McMonagle was pipped to the jockey's award by one Ryan Moore.

Will Aitkenhead broke the news of Moore's participation on Sky Sports Racing, saying: "Brilliant news to get Ryan on board, he's one of the leading jockeys around the world.

"It's great to have him back this year."