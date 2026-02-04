Ruby Walsh previews the 2026 Singer Capital Markets Arkle at Cheltenham Festival

Ruby Walsh feels Kopek Des Bordes remains firmly in the frame for the Singer Capital Markets Arkle at Cheltenham despite missing the Dublin Racing Festival.

Willie Mullins opted to bypass Monday's Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase with last season's Sky Bet Supreme winner meaning he’ll head to Prestbury Park with just one outing over fences under his belt. Speaking on Paddy Power Media's ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast Cheltenham Countdown, the analyst said: “He is very much in the picture and Western Warhorse has done it, Well Chief has done it, you can win an Arkle off one run. “Now I’m not sure, I know Well Chief didn’t because he won his novice chase in February in Taunton so he won it not off the back of one run and an injury, Western Warhorse was January at Doncaster. So they’re different in that sense. “But I do think Kopek was good at Navan, he jumped better than I thought he was going to jump a fence, I thought at times he was clumsy over a hurdle, but fences seem to have kicked his brain into gear, to move his feet at the same speed."

Kappa Jy Pyke pictured after winning at Punchestown