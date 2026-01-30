Willie Mullins explains why Kopek Des Bordes misses the Irish Arkle

The six-year-old, a brilliant winner of the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham last season, was expected to make his second start over fences in the Grade One contest.

However, having been forced out of the Christmas programme after minor surgery to remove a floating chip on his knee, the trainer didn't feel the timing and conditions were quite right to run this weekend.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "I’m very happy with Kopek Des Bordes. He worked well enough during the week for me, however I just thought bringing him out after a little break that he might just run too fresh in these conditions. It’s going to be tough out there.

“I prefer to skip this and get him ready for Cheltenham. I’m very happy with where I have him at the moment, but I just felt Saturday could be just too soon for him after his little break."