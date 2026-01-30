Menu icon
Kopek Des Bordes - timing not right for Irish Arkle
Kopek Des Bordes - timing not right for Irish Arkle

Willie Mullins explains why Kopek Des Bordes misses the Irish Arkle

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri January 30, 2026 · 4h ago

Willie Mullins has explained the decision to miss Saturday’s Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown with Kopek Des Bordes.

The six-year-old, a brilliant winner of the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham last season, was expected to make his second start over fences in the Grade One contest.

However, having been forced out of the Christmas programme after minor surgery to remove a floating chip on his knee, the trainer didn't feel the timing and conditions were quite right to run this weekend.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "I’m very happy with Kopek Des Bordes. He worked well enough during the week for me, however I just thought bringing him out after a little break that he might just run too fresh in these conditions. It’s going to be tough out there.

“I prefer to skip this and get him ready for Cheltenham. I’m very happy with where I have him at the moment, but I just felt Saturday could be just too soon for him after his little break."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

