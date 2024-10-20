Rubaud returns to top form with convincing Kempton repeat

Paul Nicholls will target back-to-back wins in next month’s Elite Hurdle with Rubaud after he made a successful reappearance in Listed company at Kempton for the second season running.
The six-year-old made a flying start to the last campaign, landing the TrustATrader Approved And Reviewed Trades People Hurdle on his return before striking Grade Two gold at Wincanton.
He went on to pick up the silver medal behind Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle back at Kempton on Boxing Day before slightly losing his way in the new year, meaning this time around his trainer is targeting a switch to fences after his next outing.
Rubaud was a 9/4 shot for his Kempton comeback and stamped his class under a positive ride from Harry Cobden, drawing clear from the final flight to score by seven and a half lengths from Kihavah.
Casa No Mento, the 7/4 favourite, was disappointingly pulled up.
“A few of the horses have needed the run, God knows why. They’ve been holding their condition a bit longer than normal and I thought he might be the same, but he’s class and has done plenty,” Nicholls told Racing TV.
“We’ve schooled him over fences and we were going to go chasing, but with a lack of opportunities on the ground, we thought we’d take this in today and I suspect we’ll go to Wincanton for the race he won last year and go chasing afterwards.”
When asked if a second Elite Hurdle success may encourage connections to stick to the smaller obstacles, the Ditcheat handler added: “Not really, because you start taking on Constitution Hill and those better horses in Grade One races and he’d be in the same place as he was last year.
“He does jump fences very well, which will be an advantage, and I look forward to the day he does that.
“Today was a great race for him and Wincanton will as well hopefully, unless something like Constitution Hill turns up, and then we’ll think about going chasing.”
