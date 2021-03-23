Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Wednesday March 24

MARKET RASEN : 1.45 Quinta Do Mar, 2.20 Made For You, 2.55 Casa Tall, 3.30 Silent Assistant, 4.05 One For You, 4.35 Getaway North, 5.05 Long Symphony.

Destinee Royale can take Haydock’s feature Tim Molony Handicap Chase after notching an impressive success last time out.

Venetia Williams’ runner did not kick off her season until January this year, when she unseated her rider in a fair event at Sandown before finding the useful Annie Mc too good when upped to Listed company on her next outing.

That was only her third spin over fences and the experience clearly helped at Wetherby on her most recent run, when she prevailed by a comfortable six and a half lengths with a largely sound round of jumping.

That was her first crack at three miles and she saw the trip out well on soft ground, suggesting the move up in distance might be within her compass.

A 9lb rise for her Wetherby win is not ideal, but Destinee Royale remains largely unexposed and her shrewd trainer could have found another good opportunity.

Fable can spearhead a double for Nicky Henderson in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

A point to point winner in September, Fable was a £60,000 buy in the autumn and she has already paid back a sliver of that price with a victory and a second place in two starts under rules.

Beaten just a neck on her initial attempt at Wincanton, Fable made hard work of winning at the second time of asking, but got the job done nevertheless.

Switching back up to three miles is a definite plus for what appears to be a promising mare.

Blairgowrie can make it second time lucky and complete Henderson’s brace in the closing Hermitage Green Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Kensington Art can build on his initial third over obstacles in the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle.

A three-times winner on the level, he was sent off a 66-1 shot on his first hurdles run, so his 16-length defeat perhaps carried a bit more promise than you would usually think.

Captain Blackpearl made a costly error at the penultimate fence when last seen, but can right the record in the Molson Coors Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

He was disputing second when he clouted the second-last and just could not regain momentum, eventually being beaten nearly seven lengths, but it remained a fair performance.

Quinta Do Mar can make it two wins from four starts under rules in the Racing TV ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle at Market Rasen.

A winning pointer, he hit the bar at this track on his first run over hurdles in December before coming good at Ludlow at the start of the month.

Two miles was probably a bit sharp for him, but he still managed to prevail, and another quarter of a mile is a positive move.

Made For You let his supporters down last time and tries to make amends in the Market Rasen Handicap Hurdle.

He was never travelling at Ayr, so it is probably best to just put a line through that and judge him on three previous placed efforts, with better ground a likely boon.

Coldplay fans will likely be supporting a Aheadfullofdreams in the Cotswold Hereford Novices’ Handicap Chase at Hereford.

Winless in seven starts so far, he might finally get home in front following a couple of fair runs so far this term.