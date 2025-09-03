Menu icon
Delacroix wins the Coral-Eclipse
Delacroix wins the Coral-Eclipse

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes news: Ombudsman ruled out

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed September 03, 2025 · 27 min ago

Delacroix is 4/5 for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes following the news main market rival Ombudsman is to swerve the Leopardstown Group One.

His connections are targeting the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot instead before potential trips to the Breeders' Cup and Japan later in the year.

In his absence, Japanese raider Shin Emperor is next best at 4/1 ahead of Johnny Murtagh's progressive three-year-old Zahrann and the Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat.

One horse who will be in opposition is White Birch who is firmly on target to return to action in the ten-furlong showpiece, according to his connections.

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes: Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 4/5 Delacroix, 4 Shin Emperor, 11-2 Zahrann, 7 Anmaat, 10 White Birch, 12 Whirl, 16 Diego Velazquez, Los Angeles, Minnie Hauk, Royal Champion, See The Fire, 20 Almaqam, Field Of Gold, Galen, Henri Matisse, January, Purview, 25 bar.

