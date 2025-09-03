Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes: White Birch on target

White Birch is all set to return to action in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday week.

The five-year-old sat out of the major midsummer prizes because of the prevailing fast ground and has been restricted to only two runs so far this term. Both came at the Curragh in May in which he chased home Los Angles in the Coolmore Stud City Of Troy Irish European Breeders Fund Mooresbridge Stakes and finished fourth behind the same rival after a troubled passage through the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Assistant trainer George Murphy told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s all systems go to run. “Back in the mid-summer we gave him a little bit of a break and just eased things up a little bit, a bit of a freshen up and have been building up to an autumn campaign since then. He’s training very well and is in great form.