Royal Ascot: William Buick reflections

William Buck enjoyed a great week at Royal Ascot, riding notable winners in the shape of Ombudsman, Trawlerman and Rebel's Romance.

But there were disappointments too including Betfred 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court. He lined up in the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of the meeting and never threatened to confirm Newmarket form with the runaway winner Field Of Gold, eventually finishing third. He was re-routed to the mile contest having been taken out of the Betfred Derby only two hours before the race, and the jockey feels his future does lie over longer distances. He told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I think he ran well, he didn't travel as well as I thought he would, they went fast obviously. "I suppose the thought was always to step him up in trip after the Guineas, obviously the Derby was his race and then the ground being as it was a Epsom, he didn't run. "His preparation has been designed for him to step up in trip so I think that's where we'll see him next, over a mile-and-a-quarter or a mile-and-a-half potentially."