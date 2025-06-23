Royal Ascot: William Buick reflections

William Buck enjoyed a great week at Royal Ascot, riding notable winners in the shape of Ombudsman, Trawlerman and Rebel's Romance.
But there were disappointments too including Betfred 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court. He lined up in the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of the meeting and never threatened to confirm Newmarket form with the runaway winner Field Of Gold, eventually finishing third.
He was re-routed to the mile contest having been taken out of the Betfred Derby only two hours before the race, and the jockey feels his future does lie over longer distances.
He told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I think he ran well, he didn't travel as well as I thought he would, they went fast obviously.
"I suppose the thought was always to step him up in trip after the Guineas, obviously the Derby was his race and then the ground being as it was a Epsom, he didn't run.
"His preparation has been designed for him to step up in trip so I think that's where we'll see him next, over a mile-and-a-quarter or a mile-and-a-half potentially."
The jockey was also aboard last year's Guineas hero Notable Speech in the opening Queen Anne Stakes and he feels it's a race to put a line through for his team.
"It was a very messy race, not just from our perspective but many people's," Buick said. "Obviously I was caught in a pocket early on and I think if you ran that race a few times you'd possibly get different results.
"I don't think you can draw too many conclusions from that run and maybe he drops back in trip a little but we'll see. He's a horse with a lot of pace, he's never lacked pace, and I think that's always been a possibility to come back in trip but we'll see."
Shadow Of Light reverted to sprinting in Friday's Commonwealth Cup and his rider felt the ground was a key factor in the below-par display behind winner Time For Sandals.
"He's a better horse than that. The ground by then had dried up and was riding very fast and perhaps just that and the combination of dropping back to six furlongs for the first time this season just caught him out a little bit," he argued.
"He's a lot better than that and I look forward to him coming back wherever he runs next. He doesn't lack for pace but whether a race like the Prix Jean-Prat over seven furlongs might suit him better, I don't know. It's the last chance to run against three-year-olds too so that could be a nice race for him."
